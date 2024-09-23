Usher Says His Account Was Hacked, Not Deleted, After Diddy Arrest

Usher is attempting to clear his name after some 6,000 of his previous tweets suddenly disappeared this weekend, days after the arrest of Sean “Diddy” Combs on sex-trafficking charges.

At first, many believed the apparent account deletion had something to do with Combs’s arrest. But his X account is back now, and he addressed the controversy with laughing emojis, posting: “Account got hacked and damn y’all ran with it! 😂😂😂 See you tonight at Intuit Dome ✌🏾👀✌🏾”



Usher has yet to directly comment on the allegations against Combs, however. A recent civil lawsuit against Combs by former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard claimed that Usher witnessed Combs’s domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Videos by VICE

None of this has stopped the increasing scrutiny, particularly on social media, over some of Usher’s previous remarks about Combs. The two have a longstanding professional relationship; Combs executive produced Usher’s debut album.

When Usher was a young teenager in the 1990s, he lived with Combs for a year. In a 2016 Howard Stern interview, Usher claimed to have witnessed “very curious things” at Combs’s New York mansion during that time. “I got a chance to see some things,” he said at the time. “I don’t know if I could indulge and even understand what I was looking at.”

In another interview, from 2004, the singer told Rolling Stone that “there [were] always girls around” when he lived with Combs. “You’d open a door and see somebody doing it, or several people in a room having an orgy,” he stated. “You never knew what was going to happen.”

Meanwhile, tabloids and social media accounts are circulating photos and names of celebrity attendees of Diddy’s parties over the years, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Russell Simmons, and many more.

Combs is currently in jail, having been denied bail. He was placed on suicide watch while awaiting a criminal trial for sex trafficking and racketeering. Prior to his arrest, federal agents had raided his properties in Los Angeles and Miami. He also faces multiple civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, sex trafficking, and other illegal activities.

He has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges and has consistently denied all allegations in the civil lawsuits.