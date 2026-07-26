Usher Kicks Fan off Stage After Uncomfortable Performance: ‘I Don’t Think She Wants To Be on the Stage’

R&B concerts are known to get a little steamy. During one of their sex anthems, an artist might act out a scene with a fan picked out of the audience. Then, they’ll croon their song while erotically performing with them on stage. It’s a tried and true tradition among R&B greats who are largely considered to be sex symbols. Janet Jackson did it. Chris Brown and Usher do it. Bobby Brown once got arrested for it.

But what happens if someone gets picked out and they don’t necessarily want to do it? The Confessions superstar learned firsthand during a recent concert at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. While performing one of his records, he had a woman on stage perched on a bed while he was sweaty and shirtless.

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Most women who get invited on stage for these moments freak out or breathe heavily. But the woman on stage seemed largely disinterested. She awkwardly but politely smiled and watched Usher as he performed.

But the “U Don’t Have to Call” singer sensed something was off and pulled away slowly. Then, he reacted confused and walked off, telling the crowd, “I don’t think she wants to be on stage.” Then, he waved her off, signaling security to get her out of the segment. There’s no word if there was another concertgoer to take her place or if they moved on to another record.

Usher Has an Awkward Encounter With a Fan on Stage in Nashville

Currently, the “Burn” crooner is on tour with Chris Brown for their co-headlining R&B tour. So far, they’ve performed ten dates across eight stadiums. Together, they’ll perform until December 11th at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The moment on stage certainly caught Usher by surprise. In a 2023 interview with GQ, he’s on the record about trying to make his performances especially catered for the women in his fanbase. He was particularly self-aware of his image among female fans and expressed how his concerts in Las Vegas at the time were designed with them explicitly in mind.

“I really wanted to give women something to look forward to, something to come here to Las Vegas with their friends for,” Usher explained. “They’ve been saving up all year and were able to manage to get away from their kids or get away from their problems. They come out and really enjoy themselves for the entire weekend. They want to be able to really get away and have an experience.”