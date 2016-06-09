Yeah! Hear Usher’s New Track “No Limit” Featuring Young Thug

Isn’t it great when your favorite artists come back after a long absence with new music that isn’t embarrassing? Today, Usher came back after four years of no new music, with a new track titled “No Limit.” In the new song, he sounds as smooth and on point as ever, mixing in cleverness to the track with references to Master P’s record label. Best of all? He brought Young Thug as a guest on the song, adding another layer of tone to the already sleek track. As of now the song is Tidal exclusive, and you can listen below.