Usher Emulates Prince During Randomly Timed Grammys Tribute

It’s been nearly four years since Prince died, and tonight the Grammys paid tribute to the beloved Minneapolis music icon. The timing seems a little random, but you know, why not!

Leading the star-studded memorial medley was Usher, who over his long R&B career has taken plenty of cues from the late legend. Joined by FKA twigs and Prince’s longrunning collaborator Sheila E., the singer ran through some of Prince’s most ubiquitous hits like “Little Red Corvette,” “When Doves Cry,” and “Kiss.” While Sheila E and FKA twigs could’ve easily had more prominent roles in the performance, Usher still did a good job giving the proper respect to the late icon’s fantastic catalog.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LfwatZ9hdxA

