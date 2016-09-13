Usher’s New Album ‘Hard II Love’ Is Here Early (on Tidal)

Hard II Love, Usher’s first album since 2012’s Looking 4 Myself, was due out this Friday, September 16. But releasing albums on a pre-arranged date on a number of formats is now so very 2012; the album dropped on Tidal late last night and you can listen to it there right now.

The record features production from Metro Boomin, The-Dream, and Tricky Stewart. “No Limit,” the album’s first single, released back in June, features Young Thug in some sort of auto-tuned utopia while “Rivals,” a track we heard last month, features brings Future into the sweaty grind for a bit.

Listen to it below if you have Tidal​. If you don’t, this is awkward.