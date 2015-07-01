USWNT Beat Germany 2-0, Advance to Women’s World Cup Final

The United States beat Germany 2-0 in a fantastic game full of missed chances, questionable calls, questionable non-calls, and finally some scoring. Minutes after Germany missed a penalty kick, Carli Lloyd buried a penalty for the US, to give them 1-0 lead with about 20 minutes left in the match and in the 85th minute, Kelley O’hara sealed it.

Alex Morgan set up the first goal when she drew a penalty as she raced toward goal and got upended right at the 18-yard box line. It looked pretty clearly that Morgan was not inside the box, put a penalty was awarded and Lloyd took the kick. She drilled it as Nadine Angerer went diving in the opposite direction.

If that had been the end of it, it might have been a tough way to win a game, but Carli Lloyd found Kelly O’Hara cutting to the goal in the 85h minute for her first international goal and a 2-0 lead. The United States are heading to the Women’s World Cup and will face the winner of tomorrow’s match between Japan and England.

US-Fucking-A.

