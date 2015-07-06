USWNT Beat Japan and Win World Cup

The United States ended this one in the first 16 minutes and held on to beat Japan 5-2 to win the 2015 World Cup. The U.S. jumped out to a 4-1 lead after the first half, and both sides added another goal in the second half before the USWNT finally secured the first World Cup win since that iconic 1999 team won 16 years ago.

It also served as a little bit of redemption for this current team, who lost to Japan in the Final four years ago on penalty kicks.

There were a couple of cool moments from the final minutes of the game, and immediate aftermath, including this exchange between Abby Wambach and Carli Lloyd. Wambach was subbed in late in the game, and Lloyd ran over to make sure she got the captain’s armband.

Then when the final whistle blew, it was mayhem on the field. Coach Jill Ellis went skipping by, Meghan Klingenberg and Becky Sauerbrunn went running around with the American flag, and there was this: the two most visible players on the team, Hope Solo and Abby Wambach finding each other on the pitch and embracing in one of those exchanges that says can you believe we just did that?

[FOX]