‘V Rising’ Gets Players Thirsty for Blood with a Cryptic Image Posted on Its Official X Account

Ah, V Rising. The game that knocked on our doors in 2022, politely asked to be let inside, and turned us all into bloodthirsty fanatics ever since. It’s my absolute favorite of the survival/crafty/PvP genre. The game that made me realize that, you know, maybe Valheim is kinda mid. Since its initial Early Access release, Stunlock Studios has graciously updated V Rising before and after its official 1.0 launch in 2024. Now, I’ll take any excuse to swoop back in and play, but it seems I may not need one. On the official V Rising X (Twitter) account, a mysterious image teases something happening soon.

The ‘V Rising’ Twitter account is subtly hinting at me, and I’m not okay

So, on the morning of March 24, the V Rising X (Twitter) account posted this cryptic image:

Videos by VICE

Screenshot: X/@VRisingGame

The picture features a gloomy forest with a tree in the forefront. Most noticeably, the tree appears to be scarred with some sort of runic symbols. An angry vampire dishing out some Chaos magic, perhaps? A bored villager with a new batch of glow-in-the-dark markers?

However, as a few observant commenters noticed, there’s something notable in the bottom left corner of the V Rising image. A group of Roman Numerals inscribed on a tree reads, “X X V II / III.”

Screenshot: X/@VRisingGame

XXVII/III… 27/3… March 27? Is Stunlock Studios hinting at something happening this Thursday? Could be! When questioned about the potential date, the V Rising account responded with a simple emoji. The “face with hand over mouth” one. I can’t post emojis here, but you know what I’m talking about. Essentially, “I’m not telling!”

A Trail of blood leads to an announcement from Stunlock Studios

It’s not the most farfetched assumption out there, though. Just last week, Stunlock Studios released a huge Dev Update detailing three new weapons, new skins, and more coming to V Rising 1.1. It’ll be the first major content update to hit since the game’s official release in 2024. To say I’m foaming at the mouth is an understatement.

“On this day, we bring you news of all things weaponry! New weapons to wield, alchemical concoctions to enhance your attacks, and a glimpse at the stunning new forms of your legendary artifacts. Wrap your claws around the stem of a fine glass of blood wine, settle into your favorite seat, and always keep your favorite blade within easy reach, Vampires,” reads the Dev Update.

The post then concludes with a reminder for eager players, “More exciting news is just on the horizon, my Vampires! You have given us the patience worthy of a nocturnal predator, and your prize is close at hand. Keep an eye out on all of our socials to be the first to pounce on delicious new information on V Rising’s upcoming 1.1 patch.”

My fangs are polished. My undead body rises from slumber. I’m ready for Thursday.