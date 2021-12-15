Meet MS-13’s ‘Black Widow’ Who Tricked Men Into Marriage and Killed Them

But Monica didn’t have a U.S passport. And what Reyes Rosa didn’t know is that when he married Monica that day in September 2016 he innocently signed away his life: Just over a month later, at a bus stop not far from where they were married, he was shot dead by members of the MS-13 street gang.

Monica would learn that her husband-to-be was Melvin Ostmaro Reyes Rosa, 31. He believed the deal he had made with Flores Acosta to marry Monica would translate into the papers he needed to live and work legally in the United States, a dream for many impoverished Salvadorans.

She ordered the passenger, Monica, to get out of the car. Monica, who’s real name has been withheld in court documents to protect her identity, did what she was told. She approached the man and took his hand. They didn’t speak. It was the only time in her adult life that she’d taken the hand of a man she’d never met before.

“There’s your husband,” she said to an apprehensive-looking woman in the back seat, as she pointed to a man standing outside the government office that issued marriage licences.

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador—Esmeralda Aravel Flores Acosta drove up to the curb in front of the local registry office in the small town of Santa Ana, an hour outside of San Salvador.

Over the past few decades the MS-13 and Barrio 18 gangs have metastasized across the Northern Triangle countries Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador. Formed on the streets of the United States, in the mid-1990s thousands of foreign-born gang members were deported home to Central America, and took the gangs with them to form new cells.

The macabre work of El Salvador’s “Black Widows” serves as a unique example of women’s role in criminal enterprises fueled by the brutally violent street gangs that dominate large swathes of Central America.

The unholy union was part of an elaborate scheme hatched by a human-trafficking ring led by Flores Acosta with two of her sisters and other women, and backed by the muscle and terror of MS-13. The objective? To force women to marry men the gang would later kill so that the group could claim their life insurance money.

The gang had tried to make the murder look like a robbery by taking Reyes Rosa’s phone and wallet. But there was nothing random about the killing.

When police investigators found his body, it was full of bullet holes: Reyes Rosa had been shot in the face and the back of the head, as well as his abdomen, left shoulder, thigh, and knee, according to the autopsy report. His face was so deformed by the attack that Monica—who had only been with him three times before, including on their wedding day—struggled to recognize him when she was called to identify the body. She recognized him for the clothes he was wearing when he was killed, she said.

Women are present in great numbers in the “Mara Salvatrucha” gangs, but rarely in leadership roles. They most frequently help move drugs and weapons around—police tend to suspect them less—and also work to enforce extortion schemes, according to a study on their structure by Interpeace .

Little is known about Flores Acosta and her relationship with the MS-13; court documents give nothing away about her life other than her activities as a Black Widow. Sonja Wolf, an assistant professor affiliated with the drug policy program at the CIDE university in Mexico, cautioned against assuming Flores Acosta was a powerful ringleader acting independently, given the track record of women in the Mara gangs.

“It’s not usually the way women work in gangs,” he said. “They’re rarely protagonists in this way and they are rarely in powerful positions, which gives this story a special touch within a society that is so macho and so aggressive with women, and above all within this criminal world— a criminal world in which women are generally harassed and treated like cattle.”

“Esmeralda not only established a criminal enterprise, but she established a working relationship with one of the most misogynist, powerful criminal enterprises in the region [the MS-13]. I’ve never seen a woman like that here in El Salvador,” said Juan José Martínez d’Aubuisson, an anthropologist who has studied the gangs for years.

“Even if some women have ostensibly adopted the role of a victimizer, they may themselves have been victimized, and this experience may be important to explain how they come to victimize others,” said Wolf. “If Flores was in a relationship with a clique leader, to what extent might she be seen as another victim in the Black Widows scheme, rather than a ringleader?”

Monica first met Flores Acosta when the Black Widow offered her live-in domestic work in July 2016 through a mutual friend. She had no work at the time, she later told prosecutors, so she decided to try it out for a monthly salary of $250, which was below the minimum wage.

She moved in with Flores Acosta and her young children, as well as their mutual friend Magdalena Patricia Lucha Lopez. But one day Monica glimpsed Lucha Lopez in the shower and saw that her back was full of bruises—evidence, she presumed, of beatings from Flores Acosta.

Frightened, Monica decided to invent a story to get out: that a member of her family had fallen sick and she needed to return home to look after them. “OK,” her boss replied.

MS-13 muscle