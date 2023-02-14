Dubai shop names – photo of a red sign with a picture of a man wearing a suit and a moustache, sandwich in between an arabic writing and an English one reading “Honesty gents salon”
Photos: Jalal Abuthina
Life

Photos of the Weirdest Shop Names in Dubai

From “Starlucks” to “Testy Meal,” some business owners got creative with their shop names – and didn’t check their spelling.
VZ
Ja
photos by Jalal abu

This article originally appeared on VICE Arabia.

Smart Beby Saloon, Golden Shower Garments Trading, Testy Meal – these are some of the strangest and most entertaining store names you might come across in Dubai’s oldest neighbourhoods, like al-Satwa and Deira. 

Sports

You Can't Skate in Public in Dubai, But That Doesn't Stop Skaters

Romeo Mocafico

Irish-Libyan photographer Jalal Abuthina, who’s based in Dubai, has seen a lot of this odd mix of creativity and words lost in translation in Dubai’s shop names. In 2015, he compiled his favourite signs in a photo book called The Best of Dubai Shop Names

Advertisement

The book is part of a wider series “produced as a counter-narrative to the city’s hugely popular image of opulence and modern architecture,” says the photographer. “The pictures are a photographic journey through old downtown Dubai, showing the less-celebrated side of the city and its inhabitants.”

Scroll down to see more photos from the book:

Dubai shop names – picture of a diner with a red store front and a blue sign reading "Nice Memories Cafetaria" in English (orange) and arabic (purple), complete with pictures of some sandwiches and drinks

Deira district, 2015. Photo: Jalal Abuthina

Dubai shop names – picture of a red, green and yellow sign reading "Testy Meal restaurant" in English and Arabic with pictures of food.

Deira district, 2015. Photo: Jalal Abuthina

Dubai shop names – green sign of "Starlucks" club cafe

Al-Satwa, 2014. Photo: Jalal Abuthina

Dubai shop names – pink sign with a picture of a baby and some toys reading "Smart Beby Saloon" in english (salmon) and arabic (yellow).

Al-Barsha, 2013. Photo: Jalal Abuthina

Dubai shop names – red sign reading "Art of fish & flower" above pictures of flowers.

Al-Satwa, 2013. Photo: Jalal Abuthina

Dubai shop names – Black sign with an orange writing in arabic and English reading "golden shower garments trading" above a picture of an emirates airlines plane.

Deira, 2014. Photo: Jalal Abuthina

Dubai shop names – Beige sign reading "personality garments" in red and blue with an arabic writing on top

Deira, 2014. Photo: Jalal Abuthina

Dubai shop names – storefront with four guys standing in front of it. The sign is white and reads "Friends Laundry" with writings in Arabic (Red) and English (blue).

Deira, 2014. Photo: Jalal Abuthina

Tagged:UAEdubaiShopVICE Internationalvice arabia
Advertisement