Vaccine Finder Site Now Redirecting to Stepdaughter Porn

A website formerly for finding COVID-19 vaccine information is now hosting a single video of stepdaughter porn, after the site’s original founders let the domain registration lapse.

Now, instead of resources to find vaccine availability, visitors to Vacfind.org are met with a page titled “Stepdaughter Seduced Her Stepfather For Sex In The Bathroom And In The Bedroom In A Nightie” in Russian, an embedded Pornhub video featuring said stepcest, and a 160-word paragraph describing the scene in detail. A link in the description goes to the Russian porn site Rukoeb. The video is titled “Older Stepdad Can’t Stop Fucking His Horny Teen Stepsister” on Pornhub; it’s not clear whether the stepdad is having sex with his stepdaughter, or his own stepsister, and viewers are trying to sort out the familial ties in the comments on the video.

Videos by VICE

Vacfind was founded in February 2021 as an open-source, volunteer-run national database of vaccination availability data. The market was flooded with private and government-run vaccine finding websites at that point, and Vacfind remained fairly small. Vacfind may not have been the biggest hub for finding vaccine information, but it was included in roundups about resources to locate one’s nearest vaccine availability (including one by Vice). According to Adrian, one of the project’s founders, the domain was allowed to expire around January 2022.

“The project was mostly over around May 2021 because we felt it was no longer providing value,” Adrian told me in a Discord direct message. “By that time larger projects such as vaccinatethestates.com were becoming incredibly helpful national resources that were far better than what we could have achieved. Since we owned the domain for the whole year, we kept things up until the domain renewal deadline.”

The project started winding down in April 2021, and the administrators let the domain registration lapse; the new owner registered the domain on April 15, 2022. The registrar is listed as ​​Danesco Trading Ltd., a provider of domain names and services; people can use it to register their own domains or buy existing ones. Danesco has been named in some interesting domain-related complaints, including one involving a Russian Brazzers site, and for registering instagrammarkets.com, which Instagram complained was “confusingly similar” to its own URLs.

Adrian first noticed the change on Sunday evening, according to chats between them and others in the Vacfind community Discord, when another member of the Vacfind Discord server pointed it out.

“someone else bought it it looks like, and put nsfw on it,” they said. Adrian responded that they just checked the site when they asked.

“ummm thats not good,” Adrian said. “i sorta figured someone would steal the domain but i didnt imagine it happening like this.”

“i mean who expects that someone is going to buy a website to find covid vaccines and put porn on it,” the other member replied.

“I hope to do what I can to lessen the impact to anyone who linked to our project, but I have no plans to try and regain ownership of the domain,” Adrian told me.



This article was edited to protect the identity of a member of the server who does not wish to be identified.