What Your Partner Really Wants On Valentine’s Day, According to Their Zodiac Sign

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and I hope you’re ready to break the bank to keep your partner happy. In the past, you’ll get away with giving love notes on candy, but since the Sweetheart Candy is no longer here with us, there goes your excuses as well. And don’t even think about the Krispy Kreme’s replacement because it’s never going to cut it.

Luckily, I was born under the shopaholic sun sign Libra, which means I live to recommend things and give everyone the reason to shop, even if your wallet can’t survive it. If you’re serious about your relationship scroll down to find out what they really want for Valentine’s Day based on their Sun and Venus signs.

Videos by VICE

Them: Aries

What they want: Fun night

If you’re thinking of giving an Aries lover a 2019 planner as a Valentine’s gift, ya boring. They are passionate, and they love a wild night, especially on Valentine’s Day. Since they don’t care about the price tag, find a one-of-a-kind novelty gift that’s fun to try or play with on a date night. You can get the night started with a cocktail gift set and move on to a card game once everyone is tipsy enough.

Them: Taurus

What they want: Comfort

Give a Taurus a gift of comfort, and you’ll get their love forever because Taurus is a sign that knows the importance of luxury and gentleness in their daily life. If you’re too broke to give them an expensive all-inclusive resort trip, you can always turn to buying them a luxurious pajama set, artisan pillows, or a snug bedroom slippers to give them more reasons to lounge around with you.

Them: Gemini

What they want: Cute, functional gifts

If your boo is a Gemini, they’re most likely always on-the-go. A Gemini’s calendar is always packed with activities, events to attend, or friendships to maintain. If you can’t come along, a cute but practical gift that they can use to complement their busy schedule that also serves as a reminder of your relationship is a perfect go-to. Get a protective phone case that’ll survive accidental droppings or a journal to jot their endless ideas for these busy bees.

Them: Cancer

What they want: You

Your Cancer bae usually doesn’t want a lot for Valentine’s Day. They only want to spend a day with you, doing something meaningful together while listening to an acoustic cover playlist. If you’re going to take your relationship to the next level, get them a cookbook filled with recipes that you can try all day long, or a blanket kit that you can knit together on your next cuddling session.

They: Leo

What they want: Statement pieces

Leos are prideful, and they’re the ultimate champion of self-love. If you’re dating one, get ready to listen to them talking about what they like or don’t like on a daily basis. Listen to their hints closer to Valentine’s Day because they like dropping the bombs in casual conversations. But if you’re too clueless to notice, always go for a bold statement piece. Giving them gold-colored accessories, like these hoop earrings or bracelets, is one of the ways to say that you’re in love with their larger-than-life personality.

They: Virgo

What they want: De-stress

Virgos usually need to de-stress after tending to everyone’s needs because their body is sensitive and they get anxious easily. If you want to get your partner to stop worrying the little things, remind these fitness freaks to take care of themselves on this Valentine’s Day. Gifts like activity/sleep trackers and a meditation app subscription can help to reduce your loved one’s stress level and stop them from being cranky with you.

They: Libra

What they want: Romantic gestures

As the sign that is ruled by the planet of love, Venus, Libras are all about grand, conventional romantic gestures. They’re probably the ones who invented Valentine’s Day or the kind of people who created “Floral Wedding Arch” Pinterest board. If you want to impress these hopeless romantics, try surprising them with a cliche room decoration. You don’t have to go full-on American Beauty—try this Beauty and The Beast-like rose that will probably last longer than your relationship and a scented candle to get the mood going instead.

They: Scorpio

What they want: A sense of belonging

Knowing a Scorpio, you would’ve thought they want nothing but the D for Valentine’s Day. They’re an intense, brooding breed with an unhealthy appetite for sex anyway. But behind those eyes, Scorpios can be a sucker for couple Valentine’s gifts, as far as I know. Instead of sending unsolicited nudes, give them a gift that will solidify your relationship status, like a pair of matching fingerprint necklaces or temporary tattoos.

They: Sagittarius

What they want: Space

Freedom-loving Sagittarius are the best people to experience new things with. They’re up for anything anytime, even if that includes going on a Narco Tourism. But occasionally, your Sagittarius will need their space and you’ll have to give it to them or they’ll feel suffocated. Tell them that you understand their needs by giving them fun, travel-related gifts like this solo travel handbook, or this Polaroid set. They’ll probably book the next cheapest flight without telling you, but at least you know they’ll be back to you next month.

They: Capricorn

What they want: You, getting your shit together

Your Capricorn partner just wants to see you work hard and get better in #adulting. They want you to take their advice and put it into work. But if you don’t feel like being in charge of yourself, there are always bespoke gifts you can give to your favorite motivator to show them how responsible you are now. Pick the ones made from strong materials that are built to last—just like your relationship, hopefully. How about this customizable clutch and wooden docking station?

They: Aquarius

What they want: Reasons why they should be with you

Aquarius lovers are the too-cool-for-school type who will probably tell you that “cauliflower” is their favorite flower. As an air sign, they can be detached, and they’re more prone to ghosting you more than any other sign. This Valentine, give them a gift that says “I love you” without really coming too hard. Isn’t it ironic that Valentine’s Day falls on their season? Get them a relationship astrology reading with Astro Twins to subtly highlight your compatibility. Or if they’re too skeptic and curious, give them the book that explains it all instead.

They: Pisces

What they want: Peace

If you ever see your Pisces sweetheart overthinking about your relationship, that’s because they don’t have enough time to relax and be in tune with themselves. As a water sign, the only way they can reflect on life’s puzzling questions is with the help of a tranquil bath session. Get a luxurious bath set or aromatherapy gift for these otherworldly swimmers to show them how much you care about their slow living needs.

Canti Widyadhari is a traveling intuitive reader and certified Reiki master, as well as the founder of Foxglove Tarot. She’s passionate about raising the awareness of self-love and helping women design their dream lives using tarot, astrology, and reiki healing. Follow her on Instagram.