The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Friends, ‘Cause They Were Here First

Valentine’s Day is for lovers, but it’s also for the people who love you the most—and unless you’re Macbeth or Ramona Singer, we’re talking about your friends. Your best buds have been with you through it all, from that time you were doored by an idling PT Cruiser while biking, and they (rightly so) told you to tell everyone “it was a Bugatti,” to that summer in Barcelona when you lost a gold earring in your paella. They’re the Thelma to your Louise, the Beavis to your Butt-Head, and they are honestly so much more fun to shop for on V-Day than any partner or cuffing-season crush. For one, the pressure is off, but also, they just get you, and they’ll be delighted to see whatever deranged sweetness you cook up to remind them of your undying bond, whether your prezzy was born of a modest budget or truly jumbo [reveals gourmet sausage bouquet] pile of clams.

The cardinal rule of Valentine’s Day gift giving: Know Thy Bestie. Also, consider what might bring your pal joy for V-Day 2024. Remember, it’s February, and 1) still cold as hell and 2) Y2K fashion is back. Reach for gifts that are cozy, horny, and a little bit stupid in the best way, such as a Shrek butt plug. Maybe your best friend is deserving of a Sailor Moon-esque glass dildo, or some new BFF friendship swag, from customizable jewelry to gemstone thongs from Amazon that pay homage to your Degrassi years. Maybe you live far apart or haven’t been in touch lately, or perhaps your friend is just getting out of a romantic relationship and could do with a little cheering up, and a dozen roses from someone who didn’t shart on their heart. Whatever the friend and whatever the reason, here are the best platonic Valentine’s Day gifts for friends, from personalized mix-tapes to plushies and more.

Chocolate is always on their mind

Are they the type of person to run straight to CVS the moment holiday candy gets discounted? Give them their fix but in a more convivial way. Once they lay their eyes upon their very own fondue pot, it’s game over for Russell Stover.

Dry January is over, but…

Maybe your bestie is trying to take a healthier approach when it comes to drinking alcohol. Give them the gift of cocktails with mixes that are lower in sugar so they can still woop it up without drinking a dry-a*s martini.

They need to chill

If your pal is mega stressed about a breakup or a perpetual situationship that has left them devoid of Valentine’s Day plans, an oil diffuser should do the trick to mentally prepare them for a string of potentially bad Hinge dates.

Show your love by keeping them hydrated

An aesthetic water bottle is a win anyone would appreciate. It shows you actually care that they drink more than two sips of water per day.

Comfort is key

Gift something their ex never did—comfort. A pair of ultra-cozy slippers with cute designs like strawberries and shrooms will make them forget all about the time their ex brought them to the Times Square Olive Garden for their first date.

Flowers that will last forever

Noting says “you’ve been my spiritual bae since 4th grade” like a bouquet of immortal flowers. And, you can even channel your youth by building them (!)

Capture your deranged moments

Catch a candid of your bestie grinning on the couch with a handful of Cheesy Gordita Crunch after a drunken night of jalapeño margaritas and irresponsible karaoke song choices. That’s what friendship is all about.

Bedazzled claws

Jazz up their coiffure with a personalized hair claw bedazzled with their name, their nickname, or just the word “diva.” Can’t go wrong.

A huggable dumpling

Smoko is the LA-based kawaii brand that dreamt up such cultural icons as the ambient potato bébé light, and this huggable dumpling plushie.

A luxury silk pillowcase

Fancy silk and copper pillowcases are the latest beauty and wellness trend, and these luxury bedding accessories actually rock because the silky material not only feels great, but can also make your hair smoother and help keep your skin zit-free. And doesn’t your fellow pillow princess deserve to have their locks coddled as often as possible?

For the friend who has every sex toy imaginable

You know the one: They have every cool sex toy under the sun, from couples’ vibes to snail-shaped dildos. There are so many reasons to love glass sex toys, from the sheer ornamental beauty that makes them especially great gifts to the versatility of their designs. This Sailor Moon-worthy toy is ideal for anal and vaginal play, as well as a great excuse for your pal to say “In the name of the moon, I’ll [redacted] you!” the next time they bring home a Tinder date.

A nod to ye olde 2000s friendship bracelet

Remember when you both ditched class to pierce your ears at Claire’s and eat Dippin’ Dots? Recreate the magic of your Y2K wonder years with a customizable tennis bracelet; you can pick between a gold, silver, or rainbow pavé band, and add whichever two charms you like from the whimsical designers at the aptly named BONBONWHIMS.

Personalized thongs are next-level

You know what else we would have killed for back in the day? A personalized, blinged-out whale-tail thong that says “BFF.” Now that we’re older and have (a small amount of) actual money, we’re going to order up a batch from Amazon for the whole crew that says “FLAVOR TOWN” and make a rezzie at one of Guy Fieri’s restaurants.

This person will make you a mixtape

What could be better than sending your bestie the soundtrack of your glory years, or the playlist you listened to on that one road trip up the California coast? For a humble fee, this kindly Etsy shop will turn your dream playlist into a custom mixtape cassette with up to 40, 60, or 90 minutes of jams.

Flowers from friends are always sweet

A close friend will always know what kinds of bouquets you like because they’ve seen you say “ew” at the sterile, boring arrangements from lovers past so many times. We’ve curated an entire guide to buying the best non-cringe bouquets and floral arrangements for Valentine’s Day, and some of our favorite blooms come from the folks at Urban Stems.

Beautiful garlic girl

This garlic girl, just like your garlic girl, deserves all the love in the world. Don’t be surprised if it summons a poltergeist, though.

Personality candles

Arguably nothing has done more for our serotonin over the past few wackadoodle years than the evolution of decor-centric food. If your friend loves dessert, a cake candle holder is perfect:

Or perhaps your pal is into micro-dosing and Aldous Huxley? (We finally watched Fantastic Fungi, too.) If that’s the case, pick up some pink or red cupcakes from the grocery store, and garnish them with these adorable mushroom keepsake candles for a mellow V-Day celebration with buds.

For the friend who’s an aspiring mixologist

… Not that we let them use that word, but whatever floats their boat. If your pal is on the path to becoming a master of craft cocktails, they’ll love this flight of 10 American-made bitters that are familiar enough to feel workable, but unique enough to challenge their palate. The flight includes sarsaparilla, grapefruit, black walnut, lemongrass, cardamom, and more, and also comes with a recipe book.

Perhaps your buddy isn’t that great at making drinks, but they’re one hell of a host/party goose. They deserve a set of Southwest-inspired cactus shot glasses.

The makeup they use on ‘Euphoria’

There’s nothing we love more than the ritual of chowing down on at-home hot pot with our buds in front of the weekly installment of Euphoria, and deconstructing the aesthetic choices of every episode and outfit. The next-level sparkles of Lemonhead LA have been gracing the faces of the show’s stars for years now, and its versatile glitter pots would make a perfect gift for each member of your crew.

These icy face balls feel amazing

We know, we know—another face massager tool? The beauty and wellness industries are saturated to the brim with new tips and tools every day, but one of our editors can attest to the divine joy of having these icy, smooth globes caress your face to reduce puffiness, and feel hella pampered. Can you do the same thing with frozen spoons? Kind of. But these balls will stay cold for over half an hour, and do the job of caressing your post-cleansed skin like a pro. “I usually use them on my face after I’ve worn makeup,” writes one reviewer of the top-rated tool, “and I might have irritated my face while cleansing. They soothe my face and leave it rejuvenated.”

Pump them up

OK, so this is really a Valentine’s Day gift for the whole crew. What better way to get in the spirit of the season than by pumping up your pals with this NSFW game? It’s easy to play: Just pour your liquid/sprinkle of choice into the plastic penis machine, and see who spanks the bank fastest (cum the moment of truth). We suggest filling it with hot pink sprinkles or Four Loko.

See, wasn’t that fun? Now everyone will want to be your friend.

