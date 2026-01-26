Valentine’s Day is basically a yearly stress test designed to expose who plans ahead and who lives in a constant state of “I’ll do it later.” If you’re reading this, congratulations—you are the second one. But here’s the good news: last-minute doesn’t automatically mean lame. It just means you need gifts that do a little heavy lifting. Something that feels intentional versus with the appearance of being purchased at the same time as protein bars and deodorant.

The trick is to skip anything that’s purely decorative and go straight for the sexy stuff with the most replay value. Think toys (of the solo and couples variety), lubes, games that will add a little something to your normal bedroom routine. Whether you’re shopping for him, her, them, or a relationship that’s overdue for a little spark, these are the picks that won’t feel like a panic buy… even if you 100% absolutely panic bought. We won’t tell.

Videos by VICE

RELATED: Lovehoney’s Valentine’s Day Sale Is Basically Your Permission Slip to Have Better Sex

GoodHead Grapefruit Blowjob Set

This is the kind of Valentine’s Day gift that communicates effort without requiring you to deliver a full Broadway performance afterward. It’s meant to make oral more fun, more comfortable, and a lot less work for your jaw. The grapefruit angle delivers the playful angle, but the real point is sensation and variety without being overly intimidating. It also feels like one of those gifts that’s instantly understood the second it’s opened.

If your idea of a date lately has been takeout and reruns of the same show you’ve seen 47 times, buckle up. Scratch-off dates are the rare couples thing that feels corny in theory but weirdly works in practice, because it removes the decision fatigue. It’s structured without feeling like a forced assignment, and you can go sweet, spicy, or both depending on how you’re feeling that night.

LELO Party in the Back

LELO’s whole thing is making sex toys look like they belong in a luxury tech store, and this one is no exception. It’s sleek, smooth, and designed not to be scary, which matters when you’re gifting someone an anal toy and you don’t want them to start sweating. This is a smart pick for curiosity, warm-up, or just adding something new to the rotation without going to the extreme.

Lovehoney Rose Pussy Pump with Clitoral Stimulator

The pump element of this toy amps up sensitivity, and the clitoral stimulation keeps things firmly in the pleasure lane versus full blown science experiment. It’s flirty, it’s a little wild, and it’s the kind of gift that makes Valentine’s feel immediately more adult. Not subtle, but not ridiculous either.

We-Vibe Sync Lite

Couples toys can be amazing until you’re wrestling with angles and instructions and suddenly nobody’s horny anymore. The Sync Lite is popular for a reason: it’s designed to be worn during sex, and it’s meant to stay put while it does its thing. It also has app control, which adds a fun layer if you’re into handing over the controls for a bit. Oh, and it’s genuinely practical, which is the sexiest thing a couples toy can be.

Lovense Magnetic Panty Vibrator

This one’s a menace, but in a good way. It’s wearable, app-controlled, and built for teasing— whether that’s from across the table at Valentine’s Day dinner or from across the country if you’re out of town and she’s riding solo for the holiday. The magnetic design helps keep things in place, so it’s less fussy than some wearables that require constant adjusting.

Lovehoney Romance Gift Set

This Valentine’s Day gift set will lay out for your full itinerary without requiring you to lift a finger. a full kit, so you’re not locked into one vibe—you can switch from light and romantic to ripping each other’s clothes off with your teeth whenever you feel like it. It’s also great if you’re a newer couple and you’re not totally sure what your partner is into yet, because it gives you options without committing to something too niche.

Cosmo’s Hot Sex Moves

Here’s another couples-oriented gift for those who love each other but have quietly been running the same routine like your oldest Spotify gym playlist. It’s a deck of prompts and positions that feels playful, not preachy, and the best part is it gives you something to do besides awkwardly asking “so… wanna try something new?” It’s also a great add-on gift when you’re pairing it with a toy or lube, because suddenly you’ve got the tools and the inspiration all in one go.

Clone-A-Willy Molding Kit

This is the kind of gift that guarantees a memorable night (for everyone partaking) even if you don’t end up using the final product immediately. It’s part sexy, part absurd, and the DIY element makes it feel way more personal than it has any right to be. Also, the result is actually functional; it’s not just you staring at novelty model of your penis wondering if it’ll look weird above the fireplace. If your relationship can handle laughing and being horny in the same hour, this is a winner.

Lovense Solace Pro AI Automatic Blowjob Machine

Subtle, this is not. Nor is this just a little gift you give him with a smile. This is you walking into Valentine’s Day like you have a budget and a mission to make sure he has quite the incredible orgasm, even if you’re not even in the room. It’s hands-free, high-tech, and built for serious use. If your partner loves solo sex gadgets, or just deserves the kind of gift that immediately ends the night early (for… reasons), this is the big swing—and likely a home run once you see his reaction to receiving it.