Made In’s Cookware (and Dining Gear) Are the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gifts

Listen, it’s no secret that I really love Made In’s cookware (especially its carbon steel griddle, reviewed here). And I’m not the only one—foodie and comedian Eric Wareheim stans the brand, and pro chefs like Grant Achatz, Nancy Silverton, Tom Colicchio, and Mashama Bailey love Made In, too. It’s not just pots and pans either (though those are sick); no, Made In also makes beautiful glassware, gorgeous dutch ovens, and killer knives. VICE editor Ian Burke said he “couldn’t be more thrilled” with Made In’s nakiri, while reviewer Angel Kilmister predicted that the company’s reissued, limited edition knives would be “ thee hot kitchenware gift of the 2022 holiday season.” Thus, every (important) food personality agrees that the brand is legit.

Valentine’s Day is coming up, and, sure, you can get your loved ones (friends, parents, yourself, your favorite high school teacher, et cetera) some nice flowers, chocolates, and wine. Though let’s be real for a sec: Anybody who enjoys cooking or eating food knows that the actual greatest gift is some awesome cookware and table gear. Would my girlfriend rather have John Mayer tickets or a sexy, new lamp for Valentine’s Day? Probably, but she’ll more likely be getting a dank roasting pan. Here are a few ideas to get you to the other side of V-Day, hopefully with a nice strip steak (or just sex) coming your way to boot.

A bangin’ stock pot with some amazing pasta ingredients

There’s almost nothing hornier than making pasta for someone (unless maybe you eat it while watching Eyes Wide Shut). Made In’s 8-quart stainless clad stock pot—which comes with a pasta strainer!—is packaged here with Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, Burlap & Barrel Chili Flakes, and Hayden Flour Mills Macaroni, meaning you can have a Goodfellas-worthy meal right out of the box. The stock pot has nearly 20,000 five-star reviews, meaning two things: 1) this stock pot is the real deal, and 2) the cult of Bianco Dinapoli grows ever stronger.

An engraved 8-inch chef’s knife (so they’ll remember you while slicing tomatoes)

A chef’s knife is a very personal thing. It says, “I’m passionate about eating good food, and I can also hurt someone if I have to.” Hopefully, though, you’re just slicing produce for a big ‘ol beef bourguignon. With this French-made, full tang, fully forged knife, the recipient of this knife will need few others.

A mise en place set that’ll make ‘em say, “Oui, chef!”

Having a clean, organized station is so important when cooking. Have you ever been to someone’s house for dinner and gone into the kitchen and it looked like a crime scene? Not good. A set of elegant, nestled bowls will help any chef keep things neat. Plus, the less time they have to spend cooking, the more time they’ll have for smooching.

Wine glasses that will make you look sophisticated no matter what

Speaking as somebody who has written quite a bit about wine and has even read books about wine, I’m here to tell you that nobody actually knows anything about wine—at least not when they’re drinking it. The point of drinking wine is to feel hot and have a good time, and Made In’s wine glass set is fully calibrated for those purposes. These red wine glasses come from Italy (ooh la la!) and have reinforced stems, so you can swirl and toast as hard as you like without breaking anything (for the record, like any great wine glass, they are still breakable).

Nothing says “Make me some pizza, please” like an exquisite baking slab

Focaccias, grandma pies, and sheet cakes are among the greatest dishes in all of cuisine, and they all have something in common: You can make them in this pretty baking slab. Made from French porcelain with a recipe that’s over 200 years old, this bad boy should churn out crispy corners every time. Few things can put a foodie in the mood more than that.

From wine glasses that’ll make you look like a babe to the baking slab of your dreams, if you’re not eatin’ good in the neighborhood this V-Day, I’ve gotta inquire about what you’re doing with your life. Enjoy your John Mayer concert; I’ll be neck-deep in arrabbiata.

