Hold My Lube: These Best-Selling Sex Toys Are on Sale for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is tomorrow, people, and if you haven’t had a chance to shop for you or your special someone, now is the time to get something saucy in the mail. It’s also a great time to start thinking about what’s going down on Valentine’s Night—or, hopefully, who’s going down. Whether you’re ringing in V-Day 2024 with your long-term boo, having a “casual hang” with your situationship, or solo-riding the couch, everyone could use a smattering of seriously on-sale sex toys.

Hoping to spice things up this year with some sexcessories, but don’t know where to start? No worries: These sex toys from some of our favorite erotic retailers are all on sale for V-Day. We’re talking about to-die-for dildos, our all-time fave air-pressure clit-sucker, and rumbly vibrators that are sure to make this Valentine’s Day one to remember (and remember, and remember).

Lube up that Amex, and let’s peruse the best sex toy sales on our favorite horny accomplices.

This 59,100+ reviews clitoral vibe

Yes, the legends are true: The Satisfyer Pro 2 clitoral vibrator slaps in all the right ways (and places). I tried the cult-fave sex toy for VICE, and was floored by how well it cracked the design code on how to be a toy for both people with sensitive clitorises and those who want to get absolutely railed. Oh, and it’s 29% off at Amazon right now in an icy blue colorway—the most cosmically arousing color.

Curious about P-spot orgasms? Try this

Prostate orgasms can feel really fucking amazing. In the words of one Reddit user in this passionate P-spot milking forum, “It’s hard to describe. But the feeling is much better than a normal orgasm. You get the slow buildup of pleasure that is common before a normal orgasm, but it takes longer and gets more and more intense.” Explore those pleasurable pastures for yourself with this bestselling CalExotics Viceroy P-spot massager, which is more than 50% off at PinkCherry and has earned an impressive 4.8-star average rating.

The one, the only, the Magic Wand

Ah, the GOAT. The Magic Wand was one of the first mainstream clitoral vibrators, and 50 years after its launch, it still packs more power than your average vibrating wand (but now it’s cordless). Given that this hot rod is nearly the length of a forearm, it’s ideal for reaching your neck, your back, your [redacted] and any other horny cracks. As one Lovehoney reviewer writes about the vibe, “The vibration settings are wonderful and this baby has some serious power behind it.” Bring it home while it’s 20% off.

Sex toys made with Swedish design

Oh LELO, how we le-love you. “As one might expect, the combo of internal vibration and clitoral sonic massage is pretty damn mind-blowing,” Rec Room contributor Angel Kilmister writes about the LELO Enigma. “You know when you’re receiving oral and your partner slides in a couple of fingers at the optimal time? This is the best toy for replicating that crazy-hot combo.” Yeah, we’re sold—especially since it’s currently over $50 off right now.

LELO is also having a Valentine’s Day sale on its site with deals of up to 50% off select toys, and it’s also offering free bullet vibrator for all purchases over $189. The Sona 2 is a bestseller in the clitoral sex toy department, because it uses sonic pulses and a dozen vibrational settings to give you even deeper, more toe-curling orgasms. Smash that order button while it’s around $30 off.

A rose by any other name…

…Would not get the job done as well as one of these rose vibrators, which went viral on TikTok for blowing everyone’s [redacted] off last year, and are currently 20% off as part of Lovehoney’s massive V-Day sale. This on-theme toy will not only allow you to make a million dad—sorry, daddy—puns on V-Day, but it’s one hell of a clit-sucker, and has earned over 1,000 (mostly glowing) reviews on Lovehoney. “This is one of the best clitoral stimulators I’ve tried,” one fan writes, “[It] gets very powerful on the highest setting.”

All hail the Gawk Gawk 3000

PinkCherry is offering up to 80% off select sex toys for Valentine’s Day, and that includes the inimitable Gawk Gawk 3000. Aside from its legendary name, this male masturbator honks so hard because it offers a very tactile experience. As PinkCherry explains, “Up top, you’ll find a crystal clear chamber tipped by a pair of abstract lips. Starting just past the entrance, over 100 soft, tickling fingers are ready to massage as the chamber twirls 360 degrees and back.” No wonder it has a 4.5-star average rating from hundreds of reviewers. Experience the magic for yourself while it’s 58% off.

Pegging has never been more possible

Catch us pegging our partners in yeehaw fashion thanks to the 30% off discount on this strap-on dildo kit. This kinky bundle includes a harness, a bullet vibrator, and not one but two dildos of varying size and texture to get your rocks off with some primo G-spot stimulation.

This luxury remote-controlled butt vibrator

As with LELO, Je Joue is just one of those highly aesthetic, high-tech sexual wellness brands that has captured our hearts and our anuses. The luxury London-based company also happens to have a bestelling butt plug vibrator on sale at SheVibe right now, where the V-Day deals are going strong with savings up up to 50% off select toys and 30% off everything in the clearance category with the code DEAL30. But, back to this buttgasm machine: The vibrating, slender Egon plug is not only waterproof and rechargeable, but comes with a remote control for even easier (and kinkier) play time. Order up while it’s nearly $40 off.

Have a happy, horny holiday.

