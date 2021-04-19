A Woman Who Helped Lure Models to ‘Girls Do Porn’ Pleads Guilty

Another Girls Do Porn employee has pleaded guilty to federal charges—this time, the administrative assistant who helped bring women to shoots.

Valerie Moser, 38, was considered an administrative assistant for the company, and helped Girls Do Porn operators by driving models to and from hotel rooms where their scenes were shot, and acted as a confidant to vouch for the company and make the women feel more at ease. She pled guilty to a conspiracy charge, according to NBC 7 San Diego. Acting U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said Moser “was a willing participant in a scheme that has traumatized many victims.”

Girls Do Porn was a criminal porn production company that lured young women to shoot under the guise of modeling gig advertisements. Led by Michael Pratt and Matthew Wolfe, the company would arrange for them to fly out to Southern California or otherwise meet them in hotels for shoots, offer them drugs and alcohol, rush them through signing convoluted contracts, and then reveal that they were there to shoot hardcore porn. In some cases, the men present would block the doors and remove their clothing and personal belongings while they were in the bathroom, and berate them for asking to leave.

They were promised, by Moser and the rest of the staff, that these videos would never be seen in the U.S., and would only be available as DVDs for sale in far-away parts of the world like Australia. But when they left, the videos were put online on Girls Do Porn’s website and on mainstream tube sites like Pornhub, where friends and family found the videos and the women’s lives were upended.

In January 2020, 22 of the women won a civil lawsuit against Girls Do Porn, and the company was ordered to pay them millions in damages. Fifty more women are currently suing Pornhub for failing to remove the videos after multiple requests from the women and their lawyers over several years. Moser’s plea included an admission that she lied to women about where the videos would be distributed in order to get them to work with Girls Do Porn. The women frequently contacted Moser for help in getting the videos removed; Moser was ordered to block their numbers, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Moser, along with Pratt, Wolfe, and other co-conspirators, were charged with federal counts related to sex trafficking in October 2020. In December, Ruben Andre Garcia, the performer in Girls Do Porn videos, pleaded guilty to charges of sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, and in January, cameraman Teddy Gyi pled guilty to counts of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

Pratt, who is still at large, fled the country in 2019 and has been on the FBI’s Most Wanted list since September 2020. The reward for information leading to his arrest was recently raised from up to $10,000 to $50,000.