Valve Concept Artist Apparently Confirms ‘Half-Life 3’ Exists – Can Dreams Actually Come True?

Another year, another rumor that Half-Life 3 will surely come out soon. Yeah, you know the drill by now. However, fans of the groundbreaking first-person shooter have finally gotten some hope, as a Valve developer may have accidentally confirmed the game exists. I know—it sounds too good to be true!

The latest Half-Life 3 rumor surfaced online after Valve concept artist Evgeniy Evstratiy unexpectedly discussed the game during a Russian podcast on April 8. The developer apparently confirmed the game’s existence and revealed that Valve has made “multiple attempts” to work on it. Although, Evstratiy was quick to clarify that he wasn’t sure if the game is still actively in development.

Here’s a rough translation of the Russian interview: “Well, I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this or not, but I was in the room where they make Half-Life 3. However, I didn’t see the actual development itself; I just saw the office, the computers, the whiteboards. And, as I understood it, making HL3 isn’t their first attempt. Therefore, the fact that they are doing it now is not a guarantee that they will actually make or release it.”

While this doesn’t confirm a potential release, it does suggest that Half-Life 3 actually exists. Now, I know what you’re thinking—isn’t it obvious that HL3 has been in development?

Well, not really. Given Valve’s track record of abandoning projects or getting distracted by new ideas, it was anyone’s guess whether the long-awaited title was ever actually in the works.

Do we Dare to Hope for ‘HL3’?

It’s kind of wild to think that Half-Life 2 originally launched decades ago in 2004. Since then, fans have been waiting eagerly for any sign that Half-Life 3 is being worked on. Time and time again, rumors and leaks about the game have not panned out. It’s gotten so ridiculous that any mention of Half-Life 3 has pretty much become a meme at this point.

The release of Half-Life: Alyx in 2020 only further split the community. On the one hand, the VR title gave some players hope that Valve was still interested in the series. But others saw it as a sign that HL3 would never come out—after all, why work on a side title when fans have been clamoring for a proper sequel for decades?

This is also not the first “leak” about the game to drop this year, as in March a rumor claimed Half-Life 3 was being playtested. Regardless, these latest statements from Valve’s concept artist are the most promising signs yet that it could happen. I mean really—it could happen, right? We have to believe! Still, it’s probably for the best to abandon all hope when it comes to Valve, since they’re going to release what they want, when they want. But this is an interesting Half-Life 3 development nonetheless!