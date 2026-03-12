Valve Confirms Steam Machine Performance – Minimum Specs for Verified Games Revealed

At GDC, Valve has confirmed the minimum requirements Steam Machine games will need to hit to get verified. However, this also gives us an idea of what we can expect from Steam Machine performance for most games.

Steam Machine Performance Requirements Revealed at GDC

Screenshot: Valve

At GDC 2026, Valve recently did a presentation on the Steam Machine. During their talk at the tech conference, they revealed new details about the much-anticipated PC console. While we didn’t get a release date or price, Valve did open up a bit more about expected game performance on the device.

Videos by VICE

Valve confirmed that the Steam Machine will have 6x the performance of the Steam Deck and run games at 1080p / 30 FPS to meet its “Verified” status. For the uninitiated, Steam Verified was first rolled out when the Steam Deck launched in 2022. Essentially, if a game has “Steam Deck Verified,” it’s a quality system that confirms the game can run at least on the minimum settings.

Screenshot: Valve

The “verified” tag has various levels to it as well. So if a game runs really well, players can easily see this in the Steam store. This means that all Steam Machine Verified games will need to at least run at 1080p or 30 FPS. Before you think that’s disappointing, that doesn’t mean all games will have that level of performance.

Valve Says Many Steam Games Can Run at 4K 60 FPS

Screenshot: Valve

In a February 4 blog post, Valve actually revealed that Steam Machine games can run at 4K / 60 FPS. Although the publisher clarified that those numbers were reached by using FSR upscaling technology. “In our testing, the majority of Steam titles play great at 4K 60 FPS with FSR on Steam Machine.”

What’s interesting is Valve’s wording of “majority of Steam titles.” It makes it sound like a lot of games will be able to hit at least 60 FPS on the Steam Machine. Although this doesn’t confirm the full Steam Machine specs and price, it at least gives us an idea of what we can expect from the hardware performance-wise.

Some Games May Use Upscaling or Lower Frame Rates

Screenshot: Valve

However, Valve did clarify that some games will need to be run at lower specs for better performance on the device. “There are some titles that currently require more upscaling than others, and it may be preferable to play at a lower framerate with VRR to maintain a 1080p internal resolution.”

Finally, Valve again reiterated that the Steam Machine will perform 6x better than the Steam Deck. As a result, any Steam Deck Verified game will automatically be verified for Steam Machine, which makes perfect sense. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a bit longer to get more information on Valve’s elusive PC console.