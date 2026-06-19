Valve Prepares for Steam Machine’s Release With New Steam Update

Steam users are getting an update this week with fixes, improvements, and more groundwork being put in place for the upcoming arrival of the Steam Machine.

SteamOS 3.8 Provides Initial Steam Machine Support

Screenshot: Valve

The public release of SteamOS 3.8 has arrived and users are getting some exciting operational updates that help bring the platform up-to-date for the eventual launch of the Steam Machine hardware.

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SteamOS 3.8 brings fixes, improvements, and other updates to the platform. The Arch system base, Linux kernel, and graphics driver have all been updated, bringing in some huge security improvements and performance updates that may help in some newer games.

Additionally, the patch brings new BIOS for both the Steam Deck LCD and OLED, as well as new fixes for games like Crimson Desert.

Here is a breakdown of some of the biggest highlights from the patch notes:

Updated Arch system base

Initial support for upcoming Steam Machine hardware

Added support for waking from sleep via connected Steam Controller

Substantially improved speed of future OS updates on high-speed connections

Improved support for screen casting in Game Mode (e.g. OBS/Discord)

Fixed dropdown menus not appearing in some games

Fixed excessive trackpad sensitivity on certain early Steam Deck LCD models

Improved support for games that attempt to open PDF files in external viewers

Fixed an issue where video output could become frozen while using Remote Play

Fixed a possible session crash when using Game Recording with certain “Maximum video height” settings

Fixed an issue affecting certain titles (such as “SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide”) where the game window could have an incorrect position

Fixed closing certain titles (such as “STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor™” and Starfield) resulting in a session crash

Improved support for certain USB racing wheels and USB devices that boot in a non-standard mode Frequently these are devices that appear as USB storage devices with a driver installer, and must be switched to their normal mode by the OS

Steam Deck controller firmware updates now display update progress on the splash screen

Fixes issue on specific Steam Deck revisions where firmware updates could render the left controller inoperative for that session

Numerous stability and security updates

Updated graphics driver with performance and stability fixes

Added preliminary support for HDMI VRR for devices with native HDMI output

Fixed an issue where “Allow Tearing” wouldn’t have the intended effect in certain configurations

Improved VRR frame pacing

Fixed FSR badge remaining off in the performance overlay, even if it was actually active

Fixed a case where per-app performance settings would intermittently fail to apply when launching a game

Added missing graphics features needed for titles such as “Crimson Desert”

Fixed an issue on certain TCL TVs where the display may remain blank using the Steam Deck Dock when VRR is enabled (requires a Dock firmware update)

Although there is still no confirmed exact release date for the Steam Machine, this sort of update does imply that things are getting closer to ready on the structural side, so hopefully an official release date will arrive sometime soon. Many gamers are still quite anxious to find out what the price will be once pre-orders go live.

Gamers can download the update by going to your System Settings on the Steam Deck and checking for an update.

The Steam Machine does not have a confirmed release date at this point, but it is still aiming for a 2026 launch.