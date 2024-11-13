Valve Unveiled a Limited-Time Steam Deck, and It’s Gorgeous

Valve must’ve heard my not-so-subtle desires to grab a Steam Deck because they’re now making an offer I’ll have a hard time refusing. (We’ll see — I’ll need to have an aggressive conversation with my bank account.) So, Valve recently announced the arrival of the stylish, white OLED Steam Deck.

Further, this bad boy will be available on November 18, 2024, at 3 PM PST. It’ll cost $679 USD — but, wait! We’re talking about a 1TB powerhouse that comes with an “exclusive white carrying case and white microfiber cleaning cloth.” Additionally, once it’s gone? That’s it. No more. Say sayonara to this wondrous iteration of the Steam Deck.

“This model will only be available in limited quantities, with stock allocated proportionally across each region. This means separate availability for US, CA, UK, EU, AU, and the Komodo regions. To ensure that as many customers who wish to purchase a Steam Deck OLED: Limited Edition White can get their hands on one, we are restricting purchases to 1 unit per account. Accounts must have made a Steam purchase before November 2024 and be in good standing to be eligible,” Valve clearly states.

Screenshot: YouTube/Valve

valve’s releasing a steam deck for a limited time, so good luck

…Unfortunately, as much as it physically pains me, I may have to be fiscally responsible and sit this one out. Valve, I love you, but your timing. However, for the rest of you deviants? That Steam Deck is calling your name! And maybe mine, too — we’ll see how my self-restraint holds.

As a reminder, the specs for the 1TB OLED Steam Deck are as follows!

1TB NVMe SSD

1280 x 800 HDR OLED display

7.4″ diagonal display size

Up to 90Hz refresh rate

Premium anti-glare etched glass

6 nm APU

Wi-Fi 6E

50Whr battery; 3-12 hrs of gameplay (content dependent)

45W power supply with 2.5m cable

Well, as was said in The Hunger Games: “May the odds be ever in your favor!” Indeed, I’ll see you out there on that vicious gaming battlefield! (And by “see you,” I mean, “No, it’s mine. You can’t have it. Ever.”)