Valyou’s Internet-Famous, Ridiculously Comfy Cloud Sofa Dupe Is $1,000 Off

Weddings, anniversaries, Baby’s first steps—there are many moments in life that we’ll never forget, including the day we sat on our first Cloud Sofa. When the now-GOATed Restoration Hardware couch first appeared in 2015, it swiftly made its way into the homes of celebrities such as Naomi Watts, Kendall Jenner, Kerry Washington, and other hot people living several tax brackets above us with great taste hired interior designers, because 1) its aesthetic has broad minimalistic appeal, and, 2) it is the closest humankind has come to turning a marshmallow into a couch.

Unfortunately, that feat also comes with a lofty price tag, as Cloud Sofas can easily climb into the $7,000+ price range. But, luckily, there are now other furniture makers out there who have dipped their toes into the 11 herbs and spices that it takes to make such a comfy couch, and gifted us with a Cloud Sofa alternative worthy of your sweet peach. Behold, Valyou Furniture’s Cloud Sofa dupes, otherwise known as the “Feathers” collection.

Photo Courtesy of Valyou

The Feathers line does exactly what a Cloud sofa-inspired seating situation must to earn that esteemed title, from integrating deep-set, goose-feather- and polyblend-stuffed cushions for that coveted Cloud Sofa-esque plushness to offering plenty of modular options for holding court with your situationships jesters this cuffing season. Plus, Valyou designed the sofas with pet owners in mind: Not only are these feather-filled, pine wood frame thrones comfy as hell according to the more than 6,000 reviews on the site, but the seating covers are removable, washable, and made out of a water-resistant material that even Fluffy can’t fuck up. In the words of the Valyou couch lords, owners should be able to “rest easy knowing that the aftermath of a playful afternoon or an unexpected accident can be dealt with in the laundry.”

The cherry on top? The collection is being launched on sale, which means you can cop a 3-seater Feathers sofa for about $1,200 off, or the palatial 6-seater Feathers sofa for almost $2,000 off.

Sound too good to be true? Don’t worry. We, too, have been burned by an anonymous, displaced internet prince with a heart of gold who “just needs a few thousand bucks to get on his feet again.” The thousands of customer reviews for the Feathers couches are pleased with both the couches’ design (which one reviewer calls, “very comfortable and cozy”) and the customer service experience and shipping time. As one reviewer writes, “[The sofa] looks great and feels even better! The Valyou team was amazing and responsive to any questions we had during the delivery process.”

Now we just have to find a dupe for Kendall Jenner’s $75,000 James Turrell light sculpture.

Purchase the Feathers seating collection at Valyou.

