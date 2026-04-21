Vampire Survivors Creator Just Dropped a New Rogue-Lite On Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can start digging into the latest project from the creator of Vampire Survivors today.

Vampire Crawlers Joins Xbox Game Pass

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Vampire Crawlers is a Vampire Survivors spin-off that is available Day One for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers. For those who aren’t familiar, Vampire Survivors is a 2022 roguelike shoot ’em up that quickly spawned a whole new subgenre of fast-paced, always firing shoot ’em ups.

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Vampire Crawlers returns to the world of Survivors, but this time players will be defeating enemies with cards. Crawlers is a dungeon-crawling roguelike deckbuilder, built within the same world as Survivors – sharing characters, items, even in-jokes, but in an entirely new genre. After picking a Crawler (each a returning Vampire Survivors character, with distinct sets of abilities), you’ll explore dungeons, build and customize decks of attacks and utilities, and take part in high-speed, high-chaos card battles.

“From the creators of Vampire Survivors, Vampire Crawlers turns the thrill of Survivors into a hyper turn‑based, rogue-lite card‑driven blobber. Build busted decks, explore familiar dungeons, and unleash world‑ending combos. Either take your time and be tactical or play turns as fast as you humanly can: The outcome is always accurate!”

There aren’t enough reviews live yet for a clear consensus on Vampire Crawlers, but there are some early indicators that the project has the same sort of addictive gameplay loop that helped make Survivors such a breakout hit. It definitely looks like it honors the tone, look, and themes of the original game, which should help draw in some of the many players who have spent dozens of hours grinding through Survivors. It will definitely be interesting to see how the developers incorporated the lightning-fast pace into the card-playing mechanics.

Poncle founder & CEO, Luca, explains why this game stands out from other roguelike deckbuilders:

“To some people this game will look like a “blobber”, a half-unknown genre that used to be very popular on PC in the ’80s, and that nowadays is quite rare to see. The user interface, where you explore grid-based dungeons in first person using giant buttons to press on the screen to move, is a rather old concept that we’re marrying with this really fast card-playing game mechanic.”

Xbox Game Pass subscribers should also take note of the games that are leaving the Game Pass at the end of April 2026. Be sure to check back in the near future for more updates on Vampire Crawlers and on Xbox Game Pass.

Vampire Crawlers is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.