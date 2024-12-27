‘Vampire Survivors’ Had a Secret Love-Child With ‘Diablo,’ and I Need Everyone To Know About It

Sometimes, you look at a game, and you just know. Maybe it’s the animations, the aesthetics, or the general premise that entices us. However, in this particular case? Tower of Babel: Survivors Of Chaos may very well be my next big “gaming addiction binge.” So, the game’s pitch is a simple one. “Hey, if you like the chill vibes of Vampire Survivors and enjoy all Diablo‘s stat- and build-based nuances? Come on in!”

I’m not going to lie to y’all. I’m already a believer. I adore Vampire Survivors. It’s the perfect “I want to play something, but I don’t particularly feel like investing hours into it” game. You go in, run a session or two if you’re strapped for time, and get out. As for Diablo, that’s always been way above my head. Path of Exile 2 is the most intrigued I’ve been by anything with that degree of nuanced precision in builds.

But, if Tower of Babel: Survivors Of Chaos plays as well as it looks in that trailer and follows through on its promises of build depth? I’m in. As that Reddit post confirms, a demo for the game is coming to Steam in January! Hopefully, it becomes the smash hit I truly believe it’s capable of being!

Screenshot: Play! NANOO

this ‘vampire survivors’ x ‘diablo’ game has the strength to go the distance

“Blending Vampire Survivors’ and Diablo’s hack-and-slash action, roguelite survivor elements, and loot-based mechanics, Tower of Babel is a single-player action-RPG experience,” the game’s Steam page emphasizes!

“Battle relentless waves of enemies, acquire new skills, and upgrade your abilities. Become stronger with new gear and weapons. With a unique character build and numerous item combinations, your goal is to ascend to the top level. Join forces with heroes who have gathered for their own missions, defeat the swarming monsters, and reach the top of the Tower of Babel. Though its origins are shrouded in mystery, legend says that those who reach the top can obtain everything they desire.”

If you feel like it’s up your alley, go on and wishlist the game on Steam (which helps indie developers more than you know)! Then, come January, I’ll see you when it’s time for Tower of Babel: Survivors Of Chaos to set the gaming world on fire!