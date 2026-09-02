Vampire Survivors Is Giving Away Its New DLC to Players Who Donate Blood

Poncle has announced that it is giving away the new Vampire Survivors Legacy of the Bloodmoon DLC for free to players who donate their own blood. Here is how to get the Vampire Survivors expansion for a limited time.

Vampire Survivors Legacy of the Bloodmoon Is Free if You Donate Blood

Screenshot: Poncle

If you did a double take at that headline, I don’t blame you. However, it’s true and not as sinister as it sounds! For a limited time, Poncle is hosting a “Blood for the Bloodmoon” giveaway. Players who donate blood between September 2 and September 30 can get the new Legacy of the Bloodmoon DLC for free.

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According to Poncle, players just need to submit proof of their visit to a local blood bank to be eligible for a free DLC key. However, the indie developer did state that only a limited number of keys will be available: “Receive keys for Vampire Survivors and Legacy of the Bloodmoon, while supplies last.”

Screenshot: X @poncle_vampire

Poncle announced the event in a post on X. “The Bloodmoon demands a sacrifice & we want to reward you.” As for how to participate in the blood donation campaign, you just have to visit the official website and fill out the form after donating. Below, we’ll break down the steps you can take to secure your free key.

How to Get Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Bloodmoon DLC for Free

Screenshot: Poncle

As mentioned above, players need to donate blood between September 2 and September 30. However, there are a few steps you need to take before you can get your free Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Bloodmoon DLC key:

Step 1: Find a legitimate local blood bank and make an appointment.

Find a legitimate local blood bank and make an appointment. Step 2: Donate blood between September 2 and September 30, 2026.

Donate blood between September 2 and September 30, 2026. Step 3: Visit the official Blood for the Bloodmoon website and submit proof of your donation.

Visit the official Blood for the Bloodmoon website and submit proof of your donation. Step 4: Poncle will send you a free Legacy of the Bloodmoon DLC key if your submission is accepted.

Again, it should be stressed that the number of free keys is limited. So, it is possible that some players will miss out. That said, the whole point of the Blood for the Bloodmoon campaign is to donate blood for a worthy cause.

If you were already interested in donating anyway, getting free DLC is just a bonus. Right? The Blood for the Bloodmoon campaign officially ends on September 30, giving players roughly a month to participate in the giveaway.