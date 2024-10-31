‘Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2’ Came Back With a Vengeance

It remains to be seen if I’ll eat crow on this one yet. But, Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 actually released a fresh trailer! Granted, most of it is fancy cutscenes. But there are some new gameplay snippets to gawk at, too! Honestly, I was convinced the game was dead in the water. But look at Paradox Interactive, proving me wrong (hopefully)!

This wouldn’t be the first trailer to potentially pull the rug out from underneath us. As has been the case many, many times in the past, a trailer for a game can be thrown together without anything in it ever being seen in the final product. However, I’ll give Paradox the benefit of the doubt! I hope this is the boost the publisher has needed for quite some time!

“Five whole years later, the trailers we’re getting today are even more vague than the original announcement trailer from 2019. I mean, come on. It’s a well-edited trailer, but you guys know the fans want more at this point,” one indignant YouTube commenter says. …I mean, they aren’t wrong. Like I said, it looks great. But, come on. We want the steak, not the sizzle!

Screenshot: Paradox Interactive

‘bloodlines 2’ is… back?

God, what was the last bit of actual news the public heard about this game? Ahhhh, yes, its 2025 delay. Oof. Well, perhaps the behind-the-scenes development isn’t as contentious as we think!

“Support this game, don’t abandon it just because you want to not do RPGs anymore Paradox. Make this game last enough to achieve greatness. It is not going to be a banger right out of the doors, let it sink in into all the desillusioned fans. If it is good, it will slowly grow into its status.” …That’s a take, for sure! I think calling them “disillusioned” is a little rude considering they’ve been waiting… over 20 years for a sequel.

Listen, I’m still an advocate for Swansong. It may not be the Bloodlines sequel y’all were looking for, but it was a great time! There were some genuinely awesome ideas in that game, and I’m tired of it never being acknowledged!