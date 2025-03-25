‘Vampire The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2’ Has a Concrete 2025 Release Window, and I Genuinely Can’t Believe It

Who said 2025 wouldn’t be full of surprises? Remember back in October when I thought Vampire The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2 would never come out? Then, Paradox proved me wrong? For the folks who also didn’t think we’d ever see it, guess what? Apparently, it’s coming out in October. Of this year. I’m not kidding — they had a meaningful update video and everything! The Vampires are coming.

“Paradox Interactive and The Chinese Room are committed to delivering [Vampire The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2], and we believe that ensuring great technical quality is more important than sticking to a specific date. Vampire The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2 is currently in a late development stage, and feedback from the community has been taken into account during this time. TCR is working hard on quality assurance to ensure it is stable and free of bugs that could disrupt the player experience.

“Vampire The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2 will launch in October 2025 when the game meets the technical quality standards that you, our fans, rightfully expect and deserve. Please stay tuned for the game’s exact launch date. We want to ensure that the content we share with you is high-quality and showcases exciting game features. With this updated release timeline, we will pause our development diaries so that the team can concentrate on refining the game. However, we will still be available online for questions and comments. And we welcome everyone to join the Vampire The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2 Discord.”

Screenshot: Paradox Interactive

‘Vampire The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2’ is finally happening

Even as an “outside fan” of the OG Vampire The Masquerade — Bloodlines, I find myself immensely excited for the sequel! Then again, I was one of, like, 50 people who actually really liked Swansong. (Still a criminally underrated game, but that’s for another article.) If Vampire The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2 has the amount of narrative depth everyone’s hoping for? We could be looking at another legitimate Comeback King ala No Man’s Sky or Final Fantasy XIV.

Is there a chance it could see another delay? Sure, but at this point, I’d rather receive the game when TCR is fully confident in it rather than a mess of a final product.