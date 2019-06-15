‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2’ Makes Seattle the Star

Vampires are a potent and pliable metaphor. Sometimes they’re deployed as stand-ins for the cruel and privileged aristocracy, others for the marginalized, driven to the shadows under threat of violence. As creatures of the night, they can be explorations of our most repressed urges or of our Machiavellian desire to manipulate and control. Because of its connection to the long-running tabletop game, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines‘ will likely explore a bunch of these. But it will also focus on a new vampiric analogy, framing the tech industry as an invading (and yes, disruptive) predator in the game’s Seattle ecosystem.

Waypoint’s Rob Zacny explains all of this to the crew in our final podcast dispatch from E3. Come for the vampires, and stick around for our hands-on impressions of Control, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Link’s Awakening, Pokemon Sword and Shield, and more!

Videos by VICE

You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher. If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. If you’d like to directly download the podcast, click here. Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on Apple Podcasts. It really helps.

Interaction with you is a big part of this podcast, so make sure to send any questions you have for us to gaming@vice.com with the header “Questions.” (Without the quotes!) We can’t guarantee we’ll answer all of your questions, but rest assured, we’ll be taking a look at them.

Have thoughts? Swing by the Waypoint forums to share them!