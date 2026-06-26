Vampire: The Masquerade Brings A New Bloodsucking Class to Dungeons and Dragons

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bound by Blood brings a massive list of new features and options to D&D Beyond players and Dungeon Masters who are looking to break out of the usual heroic fantasy setting for their next adventure.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bound by Blood Key Features

D&D Beyond has been continuing to expand the offerings on the digital platform lately with lots of partnered content drops. The partnered content allows DMs and players to explore some additional adventures, items, and even classes from materials outside of the core Wizards of the Coast Dungeons and Dragons line of products.

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The next drop is a big one and brings a 5e spin on the incredibly popular Vampire: The Masquerade system to D&D Beyond. When the Bound by Blood collection is released, players will be able to create characters with the brand-new Kindred class. Kindreds are a vampire class powered by Blood Points.

Additionally, the content includes six new subclasses based on the iconic Vampire: The Masquerade clans.

D&D Beyond users can pre-order the digital partner content for $29.99 and they’ll gain access to the new class and new subclasses when it releases on July 28.

Some of the key features and content in the Bound by Blood collection include:

A complete new class, the Kindred. A full 1-to-20 vampire class powered by Blood Points, Disciplines, and the ever-clawing Beast inside.

Six iconic clans as subclasses. Play Brujah, Gangrel, Lasombra, Nosferatu, Toreador, or Ventrue, each with its own bane and signature gifts.

A Dark Ages mystery for level 4 characters. One Last Goodbye, a four-night adventure of grief, suspicion, and a climactic clash of blood and fury.

New Backgrounds, Feats, and forbidden gear. Five Kindred-adjacent Backgrounds, 25+ Origin and Kindred feats, plus Kindred Vitae and Weapons of Wood and Silver.

Two new thematic mechanics. Rules for Masquerade Level and Narrated Feeding bring the dread and tension of the World of Darkness onto your 5.5e table.

Pre-Order Bonus: 2 D&D Beyond Character Sheet Backdrops

For those unfamiliar with Vampire: The Masquerade, it is a TTRPG system created in the early 1990s and has recently experienced a bit of a surge in renewed popularity. Part of the renewed interest in the setting likely comes from the latest season of Dropout’s Dimension 20, City Council of Darkness.

“700 CE. The rain has turned to falling snow and the days of Northern Brittania grow shorter with each dusk. Your coterie has returned home to mourn. But in the quiet town on the edge of the woods, something monstrous lurks in the dark with a bloodlust as great as your own. Welcome to the World of Darkness…”

Be sure to check back soon for more Dungeons and Dragons and other tabletop RPG news and updates.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bound by Blood is available to pre-order now on D&D Beyond and releases on July 28, 2026.