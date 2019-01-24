With “Harmony Hall” and “2021,” Vampire Weekend Are Finally Back

Vampire Weekend have followed up their overnight 120-minute guitar loop experiment with two new songs. “Harmony Hall” and “2021” are the first singles from Father of the Bride, the band’s first new album in five years, due out in April. “Harmony Hall” is the key track, a five-minute mix of ambient acoustic guitars and house pianos, helmed by Ezra Koenig’s nonchalant vocals, all leading to a hummable chorus, Koenig singing: “I don’t wanna live like this, but I don’t wanna die.” “2021” is slower, a lovelorn 90-second interlude with some Big Star guitars and persistent hi-hats. Listen to both songs below.

