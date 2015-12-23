Van Gaal Walks Out of Presser, Still Probably Gonna Get Fired

According to the good folks at Weather.com, it’s currently a brisk 47 degrees Fahrenheit in Manchester.

Louis van Gaal’s press conference today was a bit more toasty, though, after the (probably soon-to-be former) Manchester United boss flicked another few drops of kerosene onto his blazing hot seat. United currently sit fifth in the EPL table with 29 points—nine points behind leaders Leicester City—and nobody’s happy, so it shouldn’t have been surprising when the third question posed to the 64-year-old Dutchman concerned his job status.

Apparently it was for van Gaal, who laced into the media, wondering if they had considered what “happens to my wife or my kids… or with my grandchildren” and suggesting that they should apologize to him.

The presser ended like this, just shy of the five-minute mark:

With our hero and savio—OK, fine, some might say “mega sports villain“—Jose Mourinho newly unemployed, it’s looking more like a matter of when the former Chelsea boss takes over, not if. And while we’ll at least have this wonderful memory of van Gaal, it nevertheless ranks a distant second to his greatest press conference of all time, from his Barcelona days:

