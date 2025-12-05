The K-Pop x Vans Demon Hunters Collab Is Here to Possess Your Feet

When a worldwide smash hit collides with a heritage skate-brand, what you get isn’t just merch. It’s a subculture waiting to happen. Enter the Vans × KPop Demon Hunters drop: a sneaker collection that turns the supernatural spectacle of the film into something you can lace onto your feet.

The collaboration launched today (December 5), with an even wider online release on December 8, just in time for holiday season hype… and your wishlist.

From Demon Worlds to Skate Worlds

The 2025 animated musical-fantasy film KPop Demon Hunters, the wild mash-up of K-pop glitter and demon-hunting mythology, resonated hard. Its heroine girl-group HUNTR/X and their rivals, the demon boy-band Saja Boys, brought identity, mythology, and rebellion to global screens.

Now, Vans is carrying that energy into real-world style. The new collection wraps classic Vans silhouettes—the Old Skool, Sk8-Hi, Classic Slip-On and more—in demon-hunters’ garb: Checkerboard meets supernatural motifs, band graphics plastered on tongues and heels, dark palettes, and pop-cultural swagger.

It’s not just a girl’s-band flex: the collection spans adult sizes and children’s sizes, a family affair ready for anyone walking between fandom and streetwear.

Lace Up for the Apocalypse

So whether you’re hitting the sidewalk or dodging metaphorical demons in your everyday grind—maybe both—these Vans aren’t just shoes. They’re a statement. A badge. A way to walk your fandom like you own it. Just don’t sleep on Vans × KPop Demon Hunters. These drops tend to vanish quickly. Demon-hunter energy rarely stays on the shelf for long.

