Vancouver’s Lié Have Released a Shadowy New Video Inspired By Dark 80s Punk

In the early 80s Chicago punk scene DA! stood as somewhat of an anomaly. While bands such as Naked Raygun, the Effigies and Articles of Faith were pushing a muscular take on Midwestern punk, DA!, formed by 17-year-old singer/bassist Lorna Donley, offered a colder post-punk outlook. Their 1981 video “Dark Rooms” was a creepy affair with haunted houses, shadows, sinister dolls and Donley looking cooly off camera.

On their new video “Truth”, Vancouver post-punk trio Lié, pay homage to DA! and “Dark Rooms”.

Videos by VICE

Taken from their forthcoming album Truth or Consequences, to be released on Austin label Monofonus Press, the video takes cue from old minimal synth videos and like DA! features bassist and vocalist Brittany West staring away from camera as booming vocals and skittering guitar propel the song.

Following the release of their debut Consent, which was a commentary on rape culture, Truth or Consequences, push these ideas further experimenting with new sounds and influences that bring to mind Australia’s Rule of Third’s and stumbling for the lightswitch in an unfamiliar room.

We sent some questions about the video and album to guitarist and vocalist Ashlee Luk.

Noisey: The doll takes the video to another spook level. Do the girls in the hallway represent ghosts?

Ashlee Luk: The girls in the hallway might represent the “ghosts” of the future or the horrors the young girl is bound to face while searching for her identity in a society filled with assumptions of what it means to be a woman. Overall though, the video concept was conceived by Owen Ellis; it pays homage to early 80s post punk and minimal synth videos, particularly that of “Dark Rooms” by DA! , which this video is ultimately a tribute to.

Your last album addressed and challenged rape culture. Does the new album have any direct focus on any particular issue?

Although the album still continues to address and challenge rape culture another overarching theme that is consistent throughout the album is the conflation of identity and the ego. Both myself and Britt West compose lyrical content separately but the direction of this album seemed to merge on the topic of the ego.

I see that you have been sporting a shirt from fellow Vancouver band Weed. Has it become a cult fashion item?

You can’t argue with good design. Weed are hometown favorites and Will has a great eye for aesthetically pleasing artwork!

‘Truth or Consequences’ is available Aug 19 on Monofonus Press.