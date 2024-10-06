Vanderbilt Fans Tear Down Goal Post, Toss It in River After Team’s Stunning Upset Against No. 1 Alabama

Vanderbilt fans went wild after their football team‘s shocking upset against No.1 Alabama on Saturday.

After Vandy shocked the SEC world by defeating Bama 40 to 35, fans of the home team stormed the field. They proceeded to tear down the goal post and march it through downtown Nashville. At the end of the journey, they tossed it in the Cumberland River.

The on-field mania was a sight to see, as students leapt out of the stands and joined the Commodores to celebrate. As the rush began, the home team mocked the visitors, by playing a clip of their coach, Nick Saban, saying, “The only place that’s not hard to play in the SEC is Vanderbilt.”

It wasn’t long before Vandy fans headed for the goal post, jumping on it and hanging from it, before they began pushing it down.

Eventually, the goal post could not stand up against the pressure, as it fell to the ground.

Vanderbilt pulls off one of the biggest wins in program history and the students storm the field 🤯🚨



Don’t be surprised to see the goal post on Broadway tomorrow morning 😂



(🎥: IG robbie_tylman, jonah_enchin) pic.twitter.com/WmL7YyFCjg — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 6, 2024

The spectacle didn’t end there, as fans marched the goal post out of FirstBank Stadium and towards downtown Nashville.

THIS IS EPIC!!



After upsetting top ranked Alabama, Vanderbilt fans took the goal posts from the stadium and have marched with them to Broadway in downtown Nashville. pic.twitter.com/OaAuwS6PEG — Ryan Foster (@RyanFosterHQ) October 6, 2024

The fired up group traveled nearly three miles, taking the goal post down Broadway all the way to the Cumberland River. They threw it into the body of water as cheers rang out.

NEW: Vanderbilt students tear down their goalpost and travel nearly 3 miles through downtown Nashville before throwing the goalpost in the river.



The incident unfolded after Vanderbilt upset no. 1 ranked Alabama.



The students were seen walking down Broadway before tossing the… pic.twitter.com/F9evxAShmf — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 6, 2024

One X user shared video of the Nashville Fire Department retrieving the goal post from the river later that night.

“It is being turned over to Vanderbilt where it will probably be cut up for fans for a donation for the SEC fine,” the social media user wrote.

Nashville Fire Department retrieves the goalpost from the Cumberland River and it is being turned over to Vanderbilt where it will probably be cut up for fans for a donation for the SEC fine. @VandyAD @VandyFootball @NashvilleFD #Vanderbiltgoalpost #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/sY2UcB2h3m — David S Ewing (@DavidSEwing) October 6, 2024

Per The Tennessean Vanderbilt will have to pay Alabama a $100,000 fine for storming the field.