Vanessa Lavorato Hits Up Ann Arbor for Edibles & Eats With the City’s Chillest Chefs

The latest episode of Munchies series Chef’s Night Out zeroes in on Ann Arbor’s secret ingredient: community

You don’t have to get stoned to enjoy the best eats in Ann Arbor… although the ghost of John Sinclair probably wishes you would. The city is a known haven for stoners and foodies—but for this episode of Munchies’ series Chef’s Night Out, presented in partnership with Destination Ann Arbor, Bong Appétit host Vanessa Lavorato is taking on Ann Arbor’s third specialty: great company.

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Leading the way are local chefs and cannabis connoisseurs who whip up edibles at Winewood Organics, whole-fried catfish at Zingerman’s Roadhouse, and root veggie mini-cakes at Echelon Kitchen + Bar. There’s even a hidden menu with homemade Filet-o-Fish-style sandwiches made from fried mousseline fish scraps.

Last comes The Blue Llama Jazz Club, the perfect place to devour a few more gummies before shedding a tear to a stirring guitar solo. It’s home to mocktails, a Miles Davis trumpet (displayed proudly on the wall), and world-class musicians who are close enough to wink at.

Side quests also abound. Like riding a pedicab through downtown Ann Arbor to the stoner safe-space Jungle House. Or hearing what happens at the 24-hour Fleetwood Diner after dark.

Destination Ann Arbor is the city’s tourism authority and culture-guardian promoting local food, art, and community.