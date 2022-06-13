The Vans x Sailor Moon Collab Is Giving Us Huge Anime Heart Eyes

Not sure what you were up to in the 90s, but we were religiously glued to our pre-flat-screen TVs soaking in the Golden Era of Cartoons, from the genuinely inappropriate delirium of Ren & Stimpy (thanks for the twisted sense of humor, Nickelodeon) to the weird and wonderful world of Samurai Pizza Cats.

But no imported cartoon had quite such a hold as Sailor Moon, the anime anthology centered around an evil-fighting schoolgirl, and the corresponding animated TV show that is (probably) singularly responsible for Millennials’ and Gen Z’s obsessions with crystals, astrology, and knee-high boots.

Videos by VICE

It inspired countless cosplay moments, memes, and people who named their cat “Luna,” and now, it’s the source of inspiration for a new line of Vans adorned with the cartoon series’ iconic characters and symbols.

Photo: Vans

The Vans x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon collection includes a substantial, 43-item assortment of men’s, women’s, and kids’ sneakers, T-shirts, and even bucket hats. There’s a lot to unpack, from a cosplay-esque longsleeve to glow-in-the-dark Sk8-Hi’s with Luna’s face hidden in the checkerboard upper, but all of it strikes an impressive balance between epic and wearable.

For the bold, there are the super-colorful picks and the platform Sk8-Hi’s that look straight off the feetsies of Ms. Moon herself. For the more subtle fans, you can pick up star-print Old Skools or Japanese-character adorned low-tops in black and white.

Of course, there’s no shortage of Sailor Moon merch out there, including non-name-brand kicks adorned with the whole squad—including Sailor Mercury and Sailor Jupiter—over at (where else?) Amazon.

If you’re still dreaming of Sailor Moon on the reg, now you have a wide range of options for expressing your adoration—besides that body pillow that makes your roommate uncomfortable.

The Vans x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon collection is now available at Vans.com, Journeys, and Foot Locker.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.