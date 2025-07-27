vape-filters-and-cigarette-butts-might-be-the-asphalt-of-the-future

Cigarette butts have long been the confetti of our dystopia. They dot every sidewalk, beach, and bus stop like gross ice cream sprinkles. But what if, instead of polluting our lungs, oceans, grassy areas, and parking lots, they could make our roads stronger?

Publishing their findings in Construction and Building Materials, scientists from Spain’s University of Granada and Italy’s University of Bologna, co-funded by the Chinese government, have decided to turn electronic cigarette filters into a legion of road reinforcers.

The researcher’s definition of “cigarette butt” is a little wider than you’d think. It includes the classic idea of a leftover filter end of a traditional tobacco cigarette, but also includes the cottony filter found in electronic vapes.

In fact, it’s the e-cig vape filters that the researchers like best.

“Keep Smoking, We Need Asphalt”

Unlike their traditional tobacco cigarette forefathers, vape butts are longer and packed with cellulose and polylactic acid fibers. Those two materials are fantastic at holding roads together. After scrubbing off the burnt gunk, the researchers shredded the filters and blended them with synthetic hydrocarbon wax. Think of it like a gross nicotine granola bar.

Once pressed, heated, and chopped into pellets, these small, waxy nuggets were mixed with a blend of recycled asphalt and fresh bitumen, the black, petroleum-derived substance commonly known as asphalt. When heated again, the wax melted and released the fibers, creating a flexible yet firm asphalt matrix.

It results in a new kind of pavement that’s tougher, more compactable, and fatigue-resistant—perfect for the modern road that’s constantly being trampled by everything from small electric smart cars to gigantic 18-wheelers.

Additionally, the entire process utilizes less heat, making it more energy-efficient and therefore less expensive to produce. Recycling vape butts and lowering electrical bills at the same time.