Vaping Vs. Smoking Cannabis: What’s the Difference?

Vaping vs. smoking — it’s a hot topic. Some people are loyalists when it comes to sparking joints and lighting bowls, while others love riding the new wave of vape life. And plenty of people like to mix and match, depending on their mood and the situation.

Maybe you’re just stepping into the cannabis world and are curious which method will suit you. Or maybe you’ve been committed to one for a long time and want to explore the other.

I’ll give you a rundown of how vaping vs. smoking makes you feel, the cost of each, and the overall experiences. Anyone who tells you “they’re the same thing” is a sorely mistaken stoner.

The Technical Difference Between Vaping and Smoking

Both vaping and smoking are consumption methods where you inhale a substance. With smoking, you’re using high heat to create combustion, resulting in smoke that you inhale. Vaping is usually more precise, heating the substance to a specific temperature to create an aerosol, a.k.a. a vapor, that you inhale.

The exact heat levels vary, but smoking usually involves heating the material to 1,000ºF, while vaping is closer to 350ºF. While most vapes contain oils and chemicals, they can also contain dry flower, like PAX. PAX vapes heat cannabis flower to no more than 450ºF (usually a little lower), so it’s considered vaping, not toking. The temperature and combustion method are the key differences.

Since most vapes, not including PAX, use concentrates instead of dry herb, they’re closer to dabbing than smoking a joint. But dabbing uses higher combustion temperatures, so that’s technically smoking. It’s not as confusing as it might seem. If you’re using a lighter or blowtorch, it’s smoking; if you’re pressing a button, it’s vaping.

How Each Type of High Hits

I’ll definitely dive into the many health considerations, which should probably be the top factors you consider. But for people who are going to vape or smoke no matter what, there’s some debate as to which offers the better high.

At this point, it feels like traditional smoking is the old-school way of consuming cannabis, with most of Gen Z opting for vapes. Vapes are often stronger, feel gentler on your throat and lungs, and can vary substantially in flavor.

Vape substances are less straightforward, as they can be anything from CBD distillate to full-spectrum wax. How potent the experience is depends heavily on the type of vape being used.

Concentrates also tend to hit faster, but we’re talking about the difference between 30 seconds and two minutes, so it’s not a huge deal. However, smoking usually offers longer-lasting effects and a more robust high. Vaping can keep you clear-headed, while smoking is typically more sedating.

Some smokers anecdotally believe that experienced users get higher from smoking, while newbies get higher from vaping. This could have to do with THC levels in the blood, which depend on tolerance. The entourage effect is also important. With smoking flower, you get alllll the cannabinoids, terpenes, and compounds. Concentrates aren’t as well-rounded, which can lessen the overall high.

There are too many variables to definitively say which is stronger or creates a better high. I prefer the haziness of smoking, but vaping usually hits me faster.

The Effort and Experience

Aside from the effects, smoking and vaping deliver two different experiences. The vapor is more comfortable to inhale for many people, as smoke can be harsh. To be fair, some vapes create a tickle in your throat that doesn’t feel harsh, but still forces you to cough. So don’t think that vaping is a guaranteed no-cough option.

Another experiential aspect is the effort involved. Smoking involves grinding weed, rolling joints, packing bowls, cleaning glassware, maintaining an ashtray, etc. Vaping just requires a charger every once in a while, maybe a paperclip poke if it gets clogged. That’s one of the biggest reasons I keep a vape on deck — cleaning a bong properly is like shampooing a rug. It takes time and attention to detail, and that’s not always ideal.

Vapes can also be heavily flavored, from cotton candy to vanilla latte. Unflavored vapes will taste more like cannabis flower. For people who don’t enjoy the taste of hemp, vaping is the obvious choice, and they’ll want those Blueberry Blast or Minty Mayhem flavors. These flavored vapes can feel like the candy version of cannabis, which works for oodles of people. However, not everyone wants that kind of experience; the same way one person might want an appletini, while the person next to them gets an IPA.

It boils down to your preferences. I prefer the more natural flavor and feel of traditional smoking. I also enjoy the cloudy head feeling, rather than that clear and focused high. I don’t use weed to focus; I use it to give myself permission to not focus or be productive. Smoking real weed feels like coming home and taking a break, while hitting a vape feels more… out of necessity.

Covertness Considerations

Watergun to my head, I choose old-school smoking, but we can’t fight modernity. Even I have to admit, the convenience and somewhat discreetness of vaping cannot be beaten.

I have friends (definitely not me, obviously) who can hit a vape on a plane and zero it, so no one even sees it. I think people who don’t vape think that’s impossible, but I assure you it’s not. If the feds are reading this, just know that I would never do that.

At sports games, in restaurant bathrooms, or under your own roof, vaping is not going to conjure as much attention, or dirty looks, as lighting a blunt will. Vaping doesn’t typically create as strong a smell, and the vapor dissipates faster than smoke. It’s worth mentioning that vaping does actually leave a residue behind, but it’s a small amount that takes time to build up. Smoke is more likely to get you in trouble if you’re trying to be lowkey in your dorm room or hotel room.

The Cost Difference

The cost difference between smoking and vaping can be a contributing factor to which you choose. Technically, vapes are likelier to give you more bang for your buck.

Concentrates are more potent, so you can consume less material but the same amount of cannabinoids. Plus, smoking wastes more material through the intense combustion. A very rough comparison is that 10-15 vape hits could equal one standard joint, and most vapes have 150+ hits in them.

BUT, the habit of inhaling something every few minutes can cause people to consume the same amount of material as they would with smoking. Again, that’s personal. If smoking is a reflex or comforting habit for you, it’s easy to rip through vapes.

There are cheap vapes and cheap flower. There are expensive vapes and expensive flower. There are also dry vaporizers, which require an investment on both fronts. I’m calling this one a draw. I know people who have “saved loads of money” by switching to a vape, but I also know people who have upped their intake and spending because vaping is so convenient.

The Only Safe Option Is Oxygen

Okay, now for the really serious stuff. It probably goes without saying, but I have to say it anyway: Inhaling anything except oxygen can be harmful to your health. But which is worse?

While some evidence suggests vaping is slightly safer than smoking, neither is healthy, and both come with serious risks. Plus, research could come out in five years that says vaping is 10x worse; there’s no way for us to be 100% sure at this point. Spoiler alert: We’re all going to die eventually.

Vices are vices for a reason — they’re not good for you — and VICE isn’t here to tell you how to get through the day. But now you can make an informed choice about how you get high.