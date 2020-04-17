Variety Story About Bill Simmons’s Newest Mansion Disappears

Variety deleted a story about wealthy media mogul and celebrity podcaster Bill Simmons’s latest mansion purchase last night, citing unspecified “security concerns.”



The story, written by real estate editor James McClain, was par for the course in the website’s coverage of celebrity home purchases, a dishy, detailed look at a property normal people can only dream of owning. It noted that two months ago The Ringer, the site Simmons started in 2016, was sold to Spotify in an all-cash deal valued at nearly $200 million. It continued:

And the entrepreneurial firebrand has wasted little time sinking some of that massive cash influx back into Los Angeles, where he’s added to his already bulging portfolio of personal residences by making his biggest property splash yet — shelling out more than $16.1 million for a historic estate sited in the posh neighborhood of Hancock Park, on what is arguably the enclave’s most desirable street.

Like other articles of its ilk, the story included the home’s recent previous sale price (a mere $6.08 million in 2011), some history of the home (originally built in 1925, maybe once belonged to architect Lloyd Wright), and some pleasant descriptions of amenities. (“Meandering pathways twist around ancient oak trees and formal gardens, while brick-and-stone pathways lead to the detached guesthouse, a mini-replica of the main mansion. At the far rear of the property is a full-size, lighted tennis court with an adjacent viewing pavilion — nicely shaded from the L.A. sunshine by a thatched roof, of course.”)

It went on to describe Simmons’s “fearsome stable of luxury homes.”

Back in late 2015, he punted out $7.5 million for an oceanfront cottage on Malibu’s exclusive Carbon Beach, where some of his neighbors include billionaires like Eli Broad, Larry Ellison and Jeffrey Katzenberg. He also continues to maintain his longtime Hancock Park residence, a $3.1 million 1920s Tudor that was acquired back in 2007. There’s also a condo in Westwood — walking distance to UCLA — and last December, the budding real estate tycoon splashed out $1.7 million for a Spanish-style home in L.A.’s Larchmont Village neighborhood.

The story was deleted last night, a Variety spokesman confirmed; the New York Post and Yahoo News deleted their syndicated versions today. McClain, who wrote the story, told VICE that he believed the story was removed due to a “stalker complaint.” The spokesperson told VICE, “Security issues were brought to Variety’s attention and the decision was made to unpublish the story.”

The website Dirt first posted the news of the purchase. Their story is still live and features a photo gallery of the house.

Representatives for Simmons, who rose to fame as a relatable everyman, did not respond to a request for comment. A media relations director for the LAPD did not immediately respond to an email requesting information about Simmons filing any recent restraining orders. (In 2018, Simmons and The Ringer filed a restraining order against a former employee.)

When asked if Variety has ever deleted other stories about celebrity homes due to security issues, the spokesperson said, “It’s rare. On a handful of occasions Variety has taken down a story when a legitimate security concern has been raised.” They declined to provide any other examples.

Variety, along with Curbed, Business Insider, Town and Country, the Wall Street Journal and any number of local news outlets, often covers the purchase and sale of luxury properties by famous, powerful, wealthy and/or otherwise notable figures.

