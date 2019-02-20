VICE
‘Vase Snake,’ Today’s Comic by Paige Mehrer

1550688646478-image1
1550688653733-image2
1550688667785-image3
1550688676460-image4
1550688689111-image5
1550688698249-image6
1550688707246-image7
1550688714168-image8
1550688727214-image9
1550688735940-image10
1550688744101-image11
1550688752466-image12

Check out more of Paige Mehrer’s work on her Tumblr and website.

