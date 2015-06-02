Vattnet Viskar Hypnotize in Their Video for “Heirs”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Vattnet Viskar is a four piece metal band from Plaistow, NH, band name meaning “the water whispered.” This can mean a bunch of things to people; maybe something you’d hear on hallucinogenics or when you’re out in the woods. Either way, it’s probably not something you’d use to describe their new track “Heirs.” Instead, it would probably feel more apt to put your teeth to a barbed wire fence and bleed all over the place. After all, Vattnett Viskar play at crazy breakneck speeds in this six minute rush, and show no signs of stopping to take a piss, even if you’re listening at a super low volume. The video shows a dark flight of a space shuttle to hypnotize us while the riffs hit over and over, becoming the water and the whisper.

Videos by VICE

Settler comes out June 29. You can pick it up from Amazon or JPC online. Check them out on Facebook.



**

Follow Noisey on Facebook and Twitter.