Veal Chop Milanese Recipe

Serves: 2

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

for the brine:

¼ cup|40 grams kosher salt

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 (12-ounce|340-gram) bone-in veal chop

for breading:

1 cup|135 grams all-purpose flour

3 large eggs

¼ cup|30 grams grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

1 cup|45 grams panko breadcrumbs

½ cup|120 ml whole milk

for the veal chop:

¼ cup|60 ml extra virgin olive oil

4 tablespoons|55 grams unsalted butter

2 garlic cloves

2 sprigs rosemary

1 sprig sage

1 sprig thyme

sea salt, preferably Maldon, to serve

to serve:

1 lemon, halved

10 baby tomatoes on the vine

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

olive oil, for drizzling

4 ounces|225 grams baby arugula

hunk of parmesan cheese

DIRECTIONS

Make the brine: Bring the salt, sugar, and 4 cups|1 liter water to a boil in a small saucepan over high. Cook until the salt and sugar have dissolved, then remove from the heat and cool completely. Using a meat tenderizer, lightly bash the veal all over (not the bone!) until about 1-inch thick. Add the veal chop to the brine, cover, and refrigerate for 1 hour. Remove veal chop from the brine and pat dry with a paper towel. Wrap the bone in aluminum foil. Bread the veal: Place the flour, eggs, cheese, and breadcrumbs in four separate shallow dishes. Add the milk to the eggs and beat to combine. Dredge the veal chop completely in the flour, taking care to coat the veal chop thoroughly. Submerge the veal in the egg and milk mixture until it has been fully coated, then press the veal chop into the cheese until both sides of the meat are fully coated. Lastly, using the palm of your hand, dredge the veal chop into the breadcrumbs, coating well. Don’t be afraid to add extra pressure to the meat during the breading process. Not only will this help the coating stick, it will also further flatten the meat, ensuring a more even cook. Cook the veal chop: Heat the oven to 400°F. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium. Wait until the oil shimmers, about 3 to 4 minutes, then add the veal chop. Sear until the edges are golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Using an offset spatula, carefully flip the veal chop away from yourself in order to avoid oil splatter. Lower the heat to medium-low and add the butter, garlic, rosemary, and thyme. The butter will foam and as soon as the herbs start to pop, your kitchen will start to smell incredible. Using a spoon, baste the veal chop with the butter for 4 to 5 minutes. Place the pan in the oven for 5 minutes, then place the meat on a roasting rack to rest for 7 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat the oven to broil. Drizzle the tomatoes with the oil on a sheet tray and season with salt and pepper. Cook until very lightly charred, about 2 minutes. Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a small skillet over medium-high. Add the lemon and cook, sliced side-down, until charred, about 3 minutes. Toss the arugula with the olive oil, salt and pepper and squeeze half of the lemon juice over the top. Plate with the veal and garnish with the remaining lemon half and sprinkle with sea salt. Grate some fresh parmesan over the top and serve.

