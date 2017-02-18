These Salt-Baked Beets and Goat Cheese Make Healthy Eating Taste Decadent

Tom Robbins wrote a whole novel about the beet, or, at least, the root vegetable played a crucial role in the narrative. Robbins made the claim that the beet is the ancient ancestor of the autumn moon. That seems like a bit much to us (plus a serious underestimation of the moon), but the beet does make us feel poetic: it tastes like the underground where it grew up, and it bleeds the color of what runs through our own veins.

And have you ever baked beets? Their skins turn black and crack open, sizzling with their blood-red juice. Peeling them post-oven, your kitchen looks like a crime scene. The beet is definitely the vegetable of carnage, in other words, and the vegetable of sex.

Videos by VICE

OK, even if bleeding vegetables aren’t exciting to you, the beet is a healthy seasonal alternative to all that mac and cheese you’ve been eating all winter. Yes, believe it. They taste starchy and rich, and even better topped with a pile of creamy, tangy goat cheese.

And with a little fat in the form of hazelnuts to balance out that earthy flavor, this recipe offers a delicious side dish, or, when paired with a simple green salad, an easy weeknight meal.

You can’t beat beets, when it comes down to it.