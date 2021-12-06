Vegan Aborrajados Recipe

Makes 12

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

for the guasacaca sauce:

1 cup|17 grams cilantro, loosely packed and roughly chopped

⅓ cup|90 grams vegan mayonnaise

1 teaspoon chopped jalapeño

1 teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon chopped garlic

½ medium avocado, halved, peeled, and pitted, then roughly chopped

½ lime, zested and juiced

for the aborajjados:

vegetable oil, for frying

3 large yellow plantains (choose fat ones with brown freckles but not yet blackening)

8 ounces|225 grams vegan mozzarella (such as Miyoko’s brand), cut into 12 pieces

1 cup|140 grams all-purpose flour

¼ cup|30 grams arrowroot starch (can substitute cornstarch)

½ teaspoon sea salt

½ cup|125 ml light beer

6 tablespoons seltzer

2 tablespoons pumpkin puree

DIRECTIONS

Make the guasacaca sauce: Combine all sauce ingredients in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until smooth. Transfer to a bowl, cover, and refrigerate until ready to use. Make the aborrajjados: Heat 1-inch of oil in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high until a thermometer reads 375°F. Peel the plantains and quarter them crosswise. Working in batches, fry the plantains, flipping once, until golden on all sides, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to drain, then, while still warm, place on a cutting board and smash into ¼-inch thick pieces. Working with one plantain at a time, place a piece of cheese on one side, then fold the plantain over it and pinch around the edges to seal. Transfer to a parchment-lined sheet tray and repeat until all of the plantains and cheese are used. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, arrowroot, and salt. Add the beer, seltzer, and pumpkin puree, and whisk until smooth. Transfer the batter to a small bowl to make it easier to dip. Dip each stuffed plantain in the batter and allow excess to run off. Working in batches, fry the plantains, flipping once, until crispy and golden all over, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer the aborajjados to a wire rack to drain. Serve hot with the guasacaca sauce.

