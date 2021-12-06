Vegan Aborrajados Recipe

Makes 12
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
INGREDIENTS
for the guasacaca sauce:
1 cup|17 grams cilantro, loosely packed and roughly chopped
⅓ cup|90 grams vegan mayonnaise
1 teaspoon chopped jalapeño
1 teaspoon sea salt
½ teaspoon chopped garlic
½ medium avocado, halved, peeled, and pitted, then roughly chopped
½ lime, zested and juiced
for the aborajjados:
vegetable oil, for frying
3 large yellow plantains (choose fat ones with brown freckles but not yet blackening)
8 ounces|225 grams vegan mozzarella (such as Miyoko’s brand), cut into 12 pieces
1 cup|140 grams all-purpose flour
¼ cup|30 grams arrowroot starch (can substitute cornstarch)
½ teaspoon sea salt
½ cup|125 ml light beer
6 tablespoons seltzer
2 tablespoons pumpkin puree
DIRECTIONS
- Make the guasacaca sauce: Combine all sauce ingredients in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until smooth. Transfer to a bowl, cover, and refrigerate until ready to use.
- Make the aborrajjados: Heat 1-inch of oil in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high until a thermometer reads 375°F. Peel the plantains and quarter them crosswise. Working in batches, fry the plantains, flipping once, until golden on all sides, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to drain, then, while still warm, place on a cutting board and smash into ¼-inch thick pieces.
- Working with one plantain at a time, place a piece of cheese on one side, then fold the plantain over it and pinch around the edges to seal. Transfer to a parchment-lined sheet tray and repeat until all of the plantains and cheese are used. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, arrowroot, and salt. Add the beer, seltzer, and pumpkin puree, and whisk until smooth. Transfer the batter to a small bowl to make it easier to dip. Dip each stuffed plantain in the batter and allow excess to run off.
- Working in batches, fry the plantains, flipping once, until crispy and golden all over, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer the aborajjados to a wire rack to drain. Serve hot with the guasacaca sauce.
