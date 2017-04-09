Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe

“These cookies might be the best cookies.”

Servings: 15 big cookies or 40 smaller ones

Ingredients

1 cup unsalted butter (1/4 cup coconut milk + 3/4 cup refined coconut oil), cold and divided in half

1 cup dark brown sugar

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tablespoons baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 1/2 tablespoons arrowroot starch or cornstarch

1/2 cup almond milk (unsweetened and unflavored)

1 cup chocolate chips or carob chips

sea salt for sprinkling

Directions

1. Make the butter by putting the coconut milk and coconut oil in a food processer and blending until smooth. Chill it in the fridge until it’s solid but scoopable (like butter!), about an hour.

2. Get yo mise in order: Place half the butter in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Measure the sugars into a bowl and add the other half of the butter to it. Put all dry ingredients in a bowl and whisk well to combine (sifting is a myth). Measure your chocolate into another bowl.

3. Paddle the first half of the butter until smooth, then add the sugars and second half of the butter. Paddle until well combined and there are no white chunks left.

4. Add the dry ingredients and milk alternately, pulsing the mixer while you add the dry so that it combines well without creating a cloud of flour in your face. When they’re all in there, it should look like recognizable cookie dough!

5. Fold in the chocolate either using the mixer on low or using a rubber spatula.

6. Put the dough in plastic wrap and chill it for at least an hour.

7. Preheat your oven to 350°F. Line cookie sheets with parchment. Measure out your cookie balls, using either 2 tablespoons per for smaller cookies or 1/3 cup for big ones. Sprinkle lightly with sea salt, if you like. Space them out well on your baking sheets so you don’t get ugly monster cookies.

8. For small cookies, bake for 6 minutes and then rotate the sheet in the oven; bake for another 6 minutes. For big cookies, bake for 8 minutes and then rotate the sheet in the oven; bake for another 8 minutes. Take them out, put them on your cooling rack, and enjoy when they stop being so hot they’ll burn your mouth! COOKIES!!!

From I Accidentally Started a Vegan Bakery That Turned My Life Upside Down