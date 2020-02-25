Vegan Chocolate Mousse Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 5 hours (setting time)

Ingredients

6 ounces|175 grams bittersweet vegan or traditional chocolate, chopped

¾ cup|160 grams unsalted vegan or dairy butter, cut into small pieces

⅔ cup plus 1 tablespoon|152 grams granulated sugar

¼ cup|60 ml dark-brewed coffee, cooled

2 tablespoons dark rum

½ cup|120 ml aquafaba (from 1 can no-salt-added chickpeas)

½ teaspoon cream of tartar

pinch of salt

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

raspberries, for garnish

toasted slivered almonds or walnut pieces, for garnish

Directions

Fill a large bowl with ice water. Set a medium (large enough to fit into the bowl of ice water) over a saucepan of barely simmering water. Add the chocolate, butter, ⅔ cup of the sugar, the coffee, and rum. Stir until smooth. Remove the bowl from the heat and set it in the bowl of ice water. Whisk until cool and thick. Pour the aquafaba into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment (or into a deep bowl for using a handheld electric mixer). Beat on medium-high speed until frothy, then add the cream of tartar and salt and continue beating until the aquafaba starts to hold its shape. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon sugar and continue to beat until the mixture holds stiff peaks, then beat in the vanilla. Fold ⅓ of the beaten aquafaba into the chocolate mixture, then fold in the remainder of the aquafaba just until incorporated. Be careful not to overfold or the mousse won’t keep its airy volume. Transfer the mousse to a large serving bowl or or divide it among eight ½ cup|125 ml ramekins, mounting if needed. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, at least 4 hours. Remove the mousse from the refrigerator about 30 minutes before you’re ready to serve so it softens a little. Garnish with raspberries and toasted almonds and serve.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: This recipe has been reprinted with permission of the author from Cool Beans: The Ultimate Guide to Cooking with the World’s Most Versatile Plant-Based Protein.

