Vegan Food Truck Owner Faces Huge Backlash After Attempting to Justify Vegas Shooting

A week after the shootings in Las Vegas that took the lives of 58 people and injured hundreds more, initial reactions of shock and anger have turned to grief. But new outrage has emerged in response to one woman’s comments about the incident that many felt were appalling—comments justifying the deaths of the victims because they were likely meat eaters.

Delinda Jensen, the owner of the Mother Nature vegan food truck, responded to the Las Vegas shooting with a Facebook post that has led to the (very, very) swift downfall of her business. “Yes I am jaded,” she wrote last Monday afternoon. “Fifty nine meat eaters dead. How many animals will live because of this?” She then responded to herself, writing, “I don’t give a fuck about carnists anymore.”

She barely had time to log off before her post was being widely shared—and she soon started receiving death threats. The 60-year-old Pennsylvania woman has essentially been in hiding for the past week, terrified for her own safety. She has closed her business, put her truck in a secret location, and says that she’s had to install security cameras outside her home, because she says people have driven by shouting threats.

“I [expletive] up,” she told the Times-Leader. (Our guess is that the expletive was “fucked.”) She said that she put up an apology post, but when that failed to quell the fury over her original comments, she deleted her social media accounts and deactivated all of her mobile devices. Jensen told the news outlet that it was “a moment of stupidity,” and she was just trying to point out that, you know, a lot of animals are tortured and killed, too. (It’s probably not advisable to use the worst mass shooting in modern American history to make this argument.)

Jensen said that neither she nor her son, Kyle, who was also her business partner, know what their next steps will be. They will not reopen the food truck, even if the good people of Wilkes-Barre decided to forgive their insensitivity. “I never once felt, ‘Yay, yippee, 59 people are dead,’” she said.

“I’m not mad at my mom,” Kyle told the Times-Leader. “We are a family. We’ve been through a lot. But people have destroyed our business.”

That’s… one way of looking at it. Another is that this is probably not the right time in history to try to rally even more divisiveness—especially over eating habits—in an already very divided nation.