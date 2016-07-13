Vegan High Grade Bowl Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

for the high-grade sauce:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small white onion, diced

2 banana shallots, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

½ cup|120 ml apple cider vinegar

⅓ cup|80 ml molasses

⅓ cup|80 ml rice vinegar

3 tablespoons raw coconut sugar

3 tablespoons vegan worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons sesame oil

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon Himalayan pink salt

1 teaspoon tomato purée

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

5 plum tomatoes, cored and diced

2 tablespoons hemp oil

for the vegetables:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 garlic clove, sliced

¼ white onion, sliced

1 (1-inch) piece ginger, bashed

1 pound|454 grams sliced mixed vegetables of your choice, such as okra, snow peas, carrots, broccoli, baby corn, and bell peppers

¼ cup cooked chickpeas

1 tablespoon tamari soy sauce

¼ cup|60 ml high grade sauce, or to taste

¾ cup|177 ml vegetable stock

to serve:

brown rice

quinoa

hemp hearts

coriander

Directions

Make the high grade sauce: Heat the olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium. Add the onions and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Add the shallots and garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add the cider vinegar, molasses, rice vinegar, coconut sugar, worcestershire sauce, sesame oil, paprika, pepper, pink salt, tomato purée, cayenne, and plum tomatoes and stir to combine. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until thick, about 20 minutes. Transfer to a blender and purée until smooth. Add in the hemp oil and blend to combine. Set aside to cool. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Cook the garlic, onion, and ginger until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the vegetables and the chickpeas and cook 3 minutes. Add in the high grade sauce and tamari and cook 2 minutes more. Add in the stock and cook, tossing well to combine, 2 minutes more. Serve with brown rice and quinoa. Garnish with hemp hearts and coriander.

