VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Food

Vegan Jerk Ribs and Callaloo Dumplings: The MUNCHIES Supper Club with Dee’s Table

By

DeesTable_Selects-9388
Share:

Last week, MUNCHIES and Old Blue Last Beer hosted a supper club with Dee’s Table, the vegan Jamaican culinary business founded by chef and singer-songwriter Denai Moore.

Despite only starting out last year, Denai has established herself as a pioneer of imaginative, plant-based Caribbean cooking. She took over the kitchen at much-loved Deptford bar Buster Mantis earlier this year, and has cooked at sold-out supper clubs and vegan events across London.

Videos by VICE

Needless to say, we were pretty excited to have Denai cook us an exclusive three-course dinner at Emily’s Bar in East London. The night began (naturally) with Old Blue Last Beer, followed by a starter of pan-seared vegan “scallops” with callaloo and corn dumplings, plus Denai’s take on the saltfish fritter. Next came the much anticipated jerk “ribs” with sorrel hoisin and crispy polenta and to finish, a chocolate brownie infused with Scotch bonnet.

Here are some photos from the night. If you couldn’t make it, check back soon for details of upcoming MUNCHIES supper clubs with more exciting new chefs.

1543830045853-DeesTable_Selects-9298
1543830112186-DeesTable_Selects-9305
1543830147499-DeesTable_Selects-9307
1543830180226-DeesTable_Selects-9310
1543830206417-DeesTable_Selects-9342
1543830229935-DeesTable_Selects-9346
1543830268549-DeesTable_Selects-9349
1543830337770-DeesTable_Selects-9350
1543830421322-DeesTable_Selects-9359
1543830447004-DeesTable_Selects-9375
1543830478282-DeesTable_Selects-9394
1543830502455-DeesTable_Selects-9354
1543830558387-DeesTable_Selects-9414
1543830621458-DeesTable_Selects-9418
1543830713343-DeesTable_Selects-9439
Tagged:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE