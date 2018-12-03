Vegan Jerk Ribs and Callaloo Dumplings: The MUNCHIES Supper Club with Dee’s Table

Last week, MUNCHIES and Old Blue Last Beer hosted a supper club with Dee’s Table, the vegan Jamaican culinary business founded by chef and singer-songwriter Denai Moore.



Despite only starting out last year, Denai has established herself as a pioneer of imaginative, plant-based Caribbean cooking. She took over the kitchen at much-loved Deptford bar Buster Mantis earlier this year, and has cooked at sold-out supper clubs and vegan events across London.

Videos by VICE

Needless to say, we were pretty excited to have Denai cook us an exclusive three-course dinner at Emily’s Bar in East London. The night began (naturally) with Old Blue Last Beer, followed by a starter of pan-seared vegan “scallops” with callaloo and corn dumplings, plus Denai’s take on the saltfish fritter. Next came the much anticipated jerk “ribs” with sorrel hoisin and crispy polenta and to finish, a chocolate brownie infused with Scotch bonnet.

Here are some photos from the night. If you couldn’t make it, check back soon for details of upcoming MUNCHIES supper clubs with more exciting new chefs.