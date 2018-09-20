Vegan Mapo Tofu Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

4 cups|897 grams silken tofu, diced into large squares

½ cup|107 grams grapeseed oil

8 ounces|234 grams Impossible meat or vegan meat substitute

¼ cup|85 grams tomato paste

1 ½ tablespoons Korean hot pepper powder

1 ½ tablespoons Sichuan pepper powder

½ cup|147 grams doubanjiang

½ cup|80 grams minced garlic (about 9 cloves)

¼ cup|55 grams minced ginger (1 3-inch piece)

3 cups|704 ml vegetable stock

1 tablespoon mushroom powder or umami seasoning

½ tablespoon kosher salt

½ tablespoon turbinado sugar

1 ½ tablespoons Sichuan pepper oil

3 tablespoons cornstarch

Directions

Bring a large saucepan of generously salted water to a boil. Add the tofu and cook, taking care not to break up the tofu, for 5 minutes. The salted water helps flavor the tofu and the poaching process helps the tofu retain its structure. Heat 2 tablespoons of the grapeseed oil in a large wok or heavy bottomed pan over high. Add the “meat” and cook, breaking up with a wooden spoon, until browned, 7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the “meat” to a bowl. Add the remaining oil to the wok, along with the tomato paste and pepper powders. Cook until oil becomes a deep red hue and the tomato paste begins to darken slightly, but not brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Add doubanjiang, incorporate, and then add the garlic and ginger. Stir in the vegetable stock, mushroom powder, salt, and sugar and bring to a simmer. Taste for seasoning. This should be spicy, salty, slightly sweet and umami in that order. Mix the cornstarch with 3 tablespoons cold water, then stir it in. Add the tofu to sauce, stirring gently. Incorporate the reserved “meat” and drizzle in the Sichuan oil. Serve.

